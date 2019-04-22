Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t played the lead in a movie since the trashy spy thriller Red Sparrow, but she’s ready to return to a starring role with a new A24 movie. Word of the project surfaced last week, but specifics were unknown at the time. Now, the first plot details have surfaced, revealing that the Jennifer Lawrence A24 film story focuses on a soldier struggling to adapt to life back home. In addition to that, Brian Tyree Henry is being sought to play the male lead opposite Lawrence.

Last week, word broke that Jennifer Lawrence would star in a mysterious new A24 film from new director Lila Neugebauer, from a script by first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders. And that was pretty much the extent of the info. Now we know more, thanks to Collider. Per their report, the still-untitled movie “will find Lawrence playing a U.S. solider who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan and struggles to recover back home.” They also add that Brian Tyree Henry, an actor who has fast become one of those “he’s great in everything!” performers, is being sought after to play the male lead – although details about his character are still under wraps.

Lawrence has been on a break from acting, having last starred in 2018’s Red Sparrow. She’ll return to the screen this June with a supporting role in Dark Phoenix, which, based on the trailers, is clearly going to be her last X-Men movie adventure. She’s also set to star as infamous entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay’s Bad Blood, although there hasn’t been much word on that film in a while.

The actress has multiple accolades to her name, including a Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook. She hasn’t had the best luck in recent roles, however, appearing in the dreadful X-Men: Apocalypse and Passengers, and the lackluster Red Sparrow. The only recent Lawrence film worth seeing was mother!, although that ended up being quite divisive. Lawrence’s break from acting was well-earned – she’s been working steadily for the last seven-plus years. Now it looks like she’s ready to return to the big screen, and Dark Phoenix aside, her future projects seem much more promising.

A24 has fast become a power-house in the indie film world, and landing a star of Lawrence’s caliber for their new project will only boost their profile even more. You can expect the indie studio to sell the hell out of the movie, whenever it’s ready.