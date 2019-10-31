Robin may be the ally most associated with Batman, but a close runner-up would be Commissioner Gordon. The grizzled police commissioner who turns a blind eye to Batman’s vigilante activities and turns to the caped crusader when Gotham is in need of help, Gordon is an essential part of the Batman mythos and thus would need a capable actor to play him in Matt Reeves‘ upcoming film, The Batman. Following earlier reports that Jeffrey Wright was set to join The Batman cast in the role of the trusty commissioner, Reeves has now confirmed that the Westworld and Casino Royale actor is putting on the trench coat and fedora.

Last month, it was reported that Wright was in talks to play Commissioner Jim Gordon, the morally upstanding Gotham police commissioner who fights corruption within the city as Batman fights crime on the streets. Now, via Twitter, Reeves has confirmed that Wright is set to play the frequent Batman ally to Robert Pattinson‘s caped crusader.

As exposition king and moral compass on Westworld, Wright is perfect to play the upright and noble Commissioner Gordon, whose dislike of vigilantes is overruled by his dislike of corruption and crime. That’s what often leads him to form an alliance with Batman, which has varied in closeness and origin since Gordon debuted alongside Batman in 1939 in the pages of Detective Comics #27. On the big screen, he’s been played by Pat Hingle in the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher movies of the ’80s and ’90s, while Gary Oldman gave him a more stern and idealistic twist in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. J.K. Simmons briefly portrayed him in Justice League. The character has proven popular over the years, with an entire TV series dedicated to the origins of the character in the FOX series Gotham.

Reeves writes and directs The Batman, which also stars Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano.

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021