A docuseries bound to be controversial, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is Netflix’s latest foray into true crime territory. The four-part series isn’t devoted to the many questions surrounding Epstein’s death while incarcerated – officially listed as suicide, but suspected to be murder by many conspiracy theories – but rather the crimes that landed him in prison. Most important of all, though, is that the series is giving voice to Epstein’s many victims. Watch the Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich trailer below.

Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich Trailer

Lisa Bryant‘s new four-part docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is likely to delve into some uncomfortable stories, but they’re stories that need to be told. Jeffrey Epstein was an obscenely wealthy man with a well-documented case of pedophilia. And yet so many other high-profile, high-society people still freely decided to remain friends with him – a fact that no doubt has contributed to the many conspiracies surrounding Epstein’s death.

Here’s a synopsis for the docuseries:

Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries JEFFREY EPSTEIN: FILTHY RICH. By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.

The series was written by Peter Landesman, and was executive produced by Joe Berlinger, Lisa Bryant, Jon Doran, Jon Kamen, Bill McClane, James Patterson, Peter Landesman, Bill Robinson, and Leopoldo Gout. Look for it streaming on May 27, 2020.