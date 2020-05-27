Remember Legends of the Hidden Temple, the Nickelodeon game show in which young contestants fought there way through an elaborate temple set, moving through rooms with names like “The Shrine of the Silver Monkey”? Well, Lucasfilm does, too. And now they have their own twist on the formula – Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a new game show that blends the Legends of the Hidden Temple scenario with all the Star Wars trappings. Watch the Jedi Temple Challenge trailer below.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Trailer

Ahmed Best, who once infuriated many an angry fanboy with his character Jar Jar Binks, is back in the Star Wars world as the host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. In the new series, Best plays a Jedi Master training a bunch of young contestants. “I play the Jedi master that runs the temple and I see all of these young people who want to be Jedi Knights and you take them through trials,” Best previously said. “The Padawan’s that rock all three trials get hooded and they get to be Jedi Knights. What was really cool is that a lot of the kids really went in, so as soon as you’re onset you’re in the world! Just to see their faces light up was worth it for me.”

The show is “set in a galaxy far, far away, which tests young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles in an attempt to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight.” Best’s co-host is a droid voiced by Mary Holland, and while all of this is clearly geared towards younger audiences, it’s bound to appeal to fans of the franchise.

Jedi Temple Challenge was originally announced as streaming exclusively on Disney+, with Dan Silver, vice president, Originals, Unscripted Content, Disney+, stating: “Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge brings together the best of Star Wars – competitive spirit, harrowing obstacles and a hero’s triumph over challenges – in a totally new format for the franchise. A game show set in the Star Wars galaxy is a perfect fit for Disney+.”

But it looks like that’s no longer the case. According to this trailer, the episodes will instead be available on the Star Wars Kids YouTube page. Why the change? I really don’t know. But now you won’t need a Disney+ subscription to watch the series.

“This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” said Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations – a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi Temple – immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”

Jedi Temple Challenge launches June 3.