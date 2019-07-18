Are you ready for the return of Jay and Silent Bob? Well, whether you like it or not, the stoner duo brought to life by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith are back for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, one final round for these chuckleheads after debuting 25 years ago in the indie hit Clerks. Following in the footsteps of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the new movie finds Jay and Silent Bob setting out to stop another film adaptation of the comic book that they inspired, Blutman and Chronic. Only this time, they’ll encounter a whole slew of different characters: some new, and some from the films from the past of Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse.

Watch the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer below.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Trailer

This certainly has the feel of one of Kevin Smith’s old comedies, for better and for worse. The stoner humor from the filmmaker’s past hasn’t aged all that well, but it still has a sense of nostalgia tied to it since the movie features plenty of characters from the likes of Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Even some cast members from Zack and Miri Make a Porno pop up here.

As Kevin Smith teased earlier this week, we get to see who is playing the new Bluntman and Chronic in the dark, gritty reboot Bluntman v Chronic. It was easy to tell that Supergirl star Melissa Benoist was the new female Chronic, but it’s quite the surprise to see former Batman franchise star Val Kilmer suited up as Bluntman.

There might be some fans disappointed out there to see that it wasn’t secretly Ben Affleck playing Bluntman. But the good news is that it appears Smith and Affleck have cleared up the bad blood that was between them, because there’s a quick shot in this trailer featuring Affleck himself. It’s the first time he’s worked with Smith since shooting a quick cameo for Clerks II.

Otherwise, this movie looks like it’ll have a lot of fun for longtime Kevin Smith fans. The jokes are hit or miss, and it’s a little too self-indulgent at times, but there’s some decent stuff here, especially when it comes to lampooning superhero movies and the crazy fandom that surrounds them.

If you want to see Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in theaters, your chances will be limited. The movie is being released by way of Fathom Events in over 600 theaters in the United States on Tuesday, October 15 at 7pm local time. It will then play again on Thursday, October 17 as part of a double feature with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back starting at 7pm local time. Both of the screenings will also have some exclusive bonus content accompanying them. But that’s not all.

If for some reason you can’t make it out to see Jay and Silent Bob Reboot on those two nights, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will tour the film in select markets as part of The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, which will be starting in Chicago on October 21, 2019.

Tickets are on sale right now for the Fathom Events screenings.