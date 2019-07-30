Matt Damon is reprising his role as Loki — no, not that one. Though the Good Will Hunting actor’s memorable turn as a theatrical version of Loki in Thor: Ragnarok is fresh in people’s minds, Damon had actually played another character named Loki 20 years ago. Now, Damon will be making a cameo as Dogma‘s Loki in Smith’s upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

In Dogma, Damon starred as Loki, a fallen angel who is exploiting a loophole to re-enter heaven. Written and directed by Kevin Smith, the film featured a slew of Smith’s other famous characters, including Jay and Silent Bob, who also met Damon the Actor in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Smith confirmed that he brought Damon on board for a cameo in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, a film that the director has said serves as a commentary on Hollywood’s obsession with reboots. But Smith revealed that when Damon signed on, he wasn’t sure how to bring the actor back into the fold.

“When Matt confirmed, I started thinking about how to best use good Will Hunting and which role he could play,” Smith wrote on his Instagram. Then [Jennifer Schwalbach Smith] suggested: ‘Why don’t you use him as Loki?'”

That’s Loki the fallen angel, who is seeking a way to re-enter heaven after being banished by God in Dogma. Not Loki, the faux theatrical version that Damon hilariously played in Thor: Ragnarok (though I would kill to see that version appear in a Jay and Silent Bob movie).

But the problem with Damon reprising his Dogma role is that his character met a rather fatal end in the 1999 fantasy-comedy film. It certainly would make sense for Damon to instead reprise his role as Matt Damon The Actor, who was seen in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back filming a bad Good Will Hunting sequel. But Smith fittingly found a loophole that allowed him to bring back Damon as Loki, he said:

“I scoffed like a hardcore Kevin Smith fan, replying ‘I can’t play with Loki. Loki died.’ Jen smiled and said ‘Well it’s a good thing you don’t know the writer, or else you might be able to change your idea. And just like that, my wife made the movie better. I asked costume designer @ruckusaurus to put together a Loki-looking ensemble, found a church, and broke out my life size Dogma action figure. And with that, I was able to do mini-sequels to all my #viewaskew flicks in the middle of [Jay and Silent Bob Reboot]!”

In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob set out to stop a gender-swapped film adaptation of the comic book that they inspired, Bluntman and Chronic. Along the way, they’ll encounter a whole slew of different characters: some new, and some from the films from the past of Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse. Those characters will be played by fan-favorites including Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Shannon Elizabeth, Diedrich Bader and Rosario Dawson. Other confirmed cameos include Chris Hemsworth and Val Kilmer, who plays the new Bluntman, as well as Melissa Benoist, who is the female version of Chronic.

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will tour the film in select markets as part of The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, which will be starting in Chicago on October 21, 2019.