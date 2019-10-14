‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Clips: See Brodie’s New Secret Stash and Meet the Invincible Iron Bob
Posted on Monday, October 14th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Tuesday, October 15 brings Jay and Silent Bob Reboot to theaters across the country for one night only (unless you want to catch it in a double feature with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back in theaters on Thursday, October 17). If you can’t make it out to theater on either of those day, and you missed out on tickets for the Reboot Roadshow, there are some Jay and Silent Bob Reboot clips that can hold you over until the movie eventually becomes available on home video.
Brodie’s Secret Stash
Jason Lee is one of the many returning cast members from previous Kevin Smith movies. In this new clip from Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, his character Brodie Bruce explains what a reboot is to Jay and Silent Bob, essentially recreating the scene where Holden McNeil (Ben Affleck, who will also be appearing in this movie) explained the concept of the internet to the clueless duo. There’s obviously some meta comedy at play here, and it wouldn’t be a Kevin Smith movie without a Star Wars reference. But were you anticipating a reference to Jason Lee’s work in the Alvin and the Chipmunks sequel?
This clip makes me miss seeing Jason Lee in movies and TV shows. But I’m sure he’s enjoying being mostly retired, with the exception of doing voiceover for IHOP commercials. Maybe he’ll make a return after appearing in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Or maybe he just cashed his motherfuckin’ movie check and went back home.
View this post on Instagram
IN 5 DAYS, marvel at the invincible IRON BOB when @jayandsilentbob Reboot in a theater near you! (Go to the @fathomevents or the @cineplexmovies for details and theaters!) Making movies has always been a bit about wish fulfillment for me – so as far back as when Silent Bob pulled a Batman off the elevator in #mallrats, I’ve added bits into my flicks that allow me to be my heroes for a moment in a movie. Considering I Bluntsaber battled the one and only @hamillhimself in #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, it’s understandable that I’d wanna climb inside a Mark I knockoff suit (built by @rlkurtzman) and be Tony Stark in #JayAndSilentBobReboot! And in my role as Bluntman V Chronic movie director Kevin Smith, I also get to invoke @marvel while paraphrasing one of my favorite lines from Strike Back! Check us out next week Tuesday and Thursday in the U.S. and Tuesday and Friday in Canada! #KevinSmith #JasonMewes #sabanfilms #fathomevents #cineplexevents
Invincible Iron Bob
This second clip appears to take place at Chronic-Con, the convention dedicated to Bluntman and Chronic. We’re not sure what happens leading up to this moment, but Silent Bob busts through one of the convention doors in a knockoff of the Mark I Iron Man suit from the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in 2008. Making another reference to a line from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, none other than Kevin Smith appears as himself (the director of the Bluntman v Chronic movie) saying, “Ohhh, Marvel gonna sue somebody.”
The more I see of this movie, no matter how much Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have aged, and no matter how dated the comedy seems to be in it, I’m still looking forwarding to giving it a whirl. As someone who became a big Kevin Smith fan in high school, I still like seeing him play with his old characters. And since pretty much all of them are coming back for this one, it should be a lot of fun. If you need any more convincing, here’s a new promo spot: