Tuesday, October 15 brings Jay and Silent Bob Reboot to theaters across the country for one night only (unless you want to catch it in a double feature with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back in theaters on Thursday, October 17). If you can’t make it out to theater on either of those day, and you missed out on tickets for the Reboot Roadshow, there are some Jay and Silent Bob Reboot clips that can hold you over until the movie eventually becomes available on home video.

Brodie’s Secret Stash

Jason Lee is one of the many returning cast members from previous Kevin Smith movies. In this new clip from Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, his character Brodie Bruce explains what a reboot is to Jay and Silent Bob, essentially recreating the scene where Holden McNeil (Ben Affleck, who will also be appearing in this movie) explained the concept of the internet to the clueless duo. There’s obviously some meta comedy at play here, and it wouldn’t be a Kevin Smith movie without a Star Wars reference. But were you anticipating a reference to Jason Lee’s work in the Alvin and the Chipmunks sequel?

This clip makes me miss seeing Jason Lee in movies and TV shows. But I’m sure he’s enjoying being mostly retired, with the exception of doing voiceover for IHOP commercials. Maybe he’ll make a return after appearing in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Or maybe he just cashed his motherfuckin’ movie check and went back home.

Invincible Iron Bob

This second clip appears to take place at Chronic-Con, the convention dedicated to Bluntman and Chronic. We’re not sure what happens leading up to this moment, but Silent Bob busts through one of the convention doors in a knockoff of the Mark I Iron Man suit from the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in 2008. Making another reference to a line from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, none other than Kevin Smith appears as himself (the director of the Bluntman v Chronic movie) saying, “Ohhh, Marvel gonna sue somebody.”

The more I see of this movie, no matter how much Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have aged, and no matter how dated the comedy seems to be in it, I’m still looking forwarding to giving it a whirl. As someone who became a big Kevin Smith fan in high school, I still like seeing him play with his old characters. And since pretty much all of them are coming back for this one, it should be a lot of fun. If you need any more convincing, here’s a new promo spot: