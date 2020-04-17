In 1975, a fledgling filmmaker named Steven Spielberg released a little movie about a big shark. It went on to become the prototypical summer blockbuster, and turned Spielberg into a household name. That movie is, of course, Jaws, and it remains an all-time classic – the type of film that is somehow endlessly rewatchable from beginning to end. There have been many home media releases of Jaws over the years, but to mark the film’s 45th anniversary this June, Universal is going even bigger with the first-ever Jaws 4K release.

I don’t have to explain to you what a big deal Jaws is, right? You know. Even if you’ve somehow never seen it (which would be amazing to me!), you know the deal: summer blockbusters exist because of this movie. It made Steven Spielberg a major player. And anytime the movie is being rerun on TV, people like me will be forced to sit down and watch it all, no matter how many times they’ve seen it already.

Jaws has had its fair share of VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray releases (and I’ve owned just about all of them). So normally, yet another Blu-ray wouldn’t be that big of a deal. But this is. For the first time ever, Jaws is coming to 4K Ultra HD. The release will be available June 2, and comes in a limited edition combo pack featuring a “4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital code of the film along with over three hours of bonus features and a 44-page booklet with introductions, rare photos, storyboards and more from the archives.”

From the look of things, there are no new special features here – they all appear to be ported over from previous releases. But the prospect of finally having Jaws on 4K is too good to pass up. Here’s what the release comes with:

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD and BLU-RAY:

The Making of JAWS

The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of JAWS

JAWS : The Restoration

Deleted Scenes and Outtakes

From the Set

Theatrical Trailer

ADDITIONAL BONUS FEATURES On BLU-RAY:

Storyboards

Production Photos

Marketing JAWS

JAWS Phenomenon

JAWS 45 th ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION will be available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack, which includes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & Digital Code.

Check out the packaging below.