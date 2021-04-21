“Justice for Han,” has been the rallying call for Sung Kang’s fan-favorite Fast and Furious character, who had apparently snuffed it in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, the victim of sabotage by Jason Statham‘s Deckard Shaw. Meanwhile, Han’s killer was alive and well, and even welcomed into the family by the time The Fate of the Furious rolled around. Now, Han is back in the upcoming F9 and justice is served — though Statham’s Shaw is nowhere to be seen. And Statham would like to remedy that.

To recap: Han was introduced and killed off during a high-speed chase in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, only for director Justin Lin to bring him back to the Fast family through the magic of timeline reshuffling. Han would become a fan favorite in Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 before heading off to Tokyo for his fated demise at the hands of Statham’s Deckard Shaw. But Lin has worked some more magic to bring Han back again in the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9. But can “justice” really be served if Han doesn’t get to face off with his killer? Statham doesn’t think so.

“They better bring me back, because I need to put out that fire,” Statham told Entertainment Weekly. “If he’s got any score to settle, it’s with me.”

Statham, who has spun off in his own corner of the Fast and Furious universe with Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in Hobbs and Shaw, isn’t expected to appear in F9, in which Han is set to make his glorious return. But Statham wants to be part of Lin’s plans for the final Fast installments.

“I’m game,” Statham said. “I love Justin Lin, he’s a great director. It’s a shame because when I joined the franchise all those years back, he went on to do something else and all I did with Justin was a little tag at the end. I need to do a movie with him. And I’d love to see all the Fast crew, Vin [Diesel] and everybody, they’re all great people. I have a lot of affection for them.”

As likable as Statham is in The Fate of the Furious and Hobbs and Shaw, it never sat right with me that he essentially got off scot-free for killing one of Dom’s friends. That’s why the cries of “Justice for Han” grew so loud, because of Shaw’s quick transformation from villain to hero in the Fast franchise. It would only be decent to let Sung Kang’s Han look in the eyes of his supposed killer and get the justice we’ve all been craving. Or at least give him an equally awesome scene as Statham’s baby fight.

F9 hits theaters on June 25, 2021.