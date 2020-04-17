Around the time when the United States began realizing just how serious the coronavirus pandemic was, writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) took to Twitter to share helpful recommendations about what people should watch while cooped up in their homes during the pandemic. Now he’s at it again, and this time he’s narrowed it down to (mostly) one genre: action. The filmmaker blasted out a series of action-heavy recommendations to improve your quarantine viewing, and we’ve done the legwork of figuring out where they’re available to stream or rent online.



Gunn crafted a first draft of this list that included 140 films, but eventually ended up whittling it down to only 54. You can read his original tweet thread here, but we’ve broken his recommendations into a list and provided information (if available) about where you can watch them online.

Kung Fu Hustle

Director: Stephen Chow

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Netflix

The Matrix

Directors: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Netflix

The Bourne Ultimatum

Director: Paul Greengrass

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Die Hard

Director: John McTiernan

Where to Watch It: Streaming on HBO Go/HBO Now

Edge of Tomorrow

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

JSA: Joint Security Area

Director: Park Chan-wook

Where to Watch It: Free on Tubi, rent it on YouTube or Google

Elite Squad: The Enemy Within

Director: José Padilha

Where to Watch It: Free on Tubi and Vudu, rent it on iTunes and Amazon

Lady Vengeance

Director: Park Chan-wook

Where to Watch It: Free on Tubi

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Hulu

Bullitt

Director: Peter Yates

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

North By Northwest

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

The Yellow Sea

Director: Na Hong-jin

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

The Raid: Redemption

Director: Gareth Evans

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Hero

Director: Yimou Zhang

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, or Vudu

Night Watch

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Director: Ang Lee

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Netflix

Taken

Director: Pierre Morel

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

The Heroic Trio

Director: Johnnie To

Where to Watch It: Currently unavailable

The French Connection

Director: William Freidkin

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Robocop

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

The Killer

Director: John Woo

Where to Watch It: Currently unavailable

The Legend of Drunken Master

Director: Chia-Liang Liu

Where to Watch It: Currently unavailable

The Legend (Fong Sai Yuk)

Director: Corey Yuen

Where to Watch It: Buy it on Amazon

Mad Max: Fury Road

Director: George Miller

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, or Vudu

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Hulu

The Villainess

Director: Jung Byung-gil

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Hulu

Revenge

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Shudder, rent it on YouTube or Amazon

Crank

Director: Neveldine/Taylor

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube or Amazon

Escape From New York

Director: John Carpenter

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Battle Royale

Director: Kinji Fukasaku

Where to Watch It: Free on Tubi and Vudu, rent it on iTunes and Amazon

Full Contact

Director: Ringo Lam

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Fandor (free trial through Amazon)

Oldboy

Director: Park Chan-wook

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Mubi (free trial through Amazon)

Thunderball

Director: Terence Young

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Amazon and Hulu

La Femme Nikita

Director: Luc Besson

Where to Watch It: Rent it on Vudu, YouTube, and Google

Léon: The Professional

Director: Luc Besson

Where to Watch It: Free on Crackle, rent it on Vudu, YouTube, Google, or Amazon

Magnum Force

Director: Ted Post

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Speed

Director: Jan de Bont

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Director: Steven Spielberg

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Netflix

’71

Director: Yann Demange

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Hulu

Payback (Theatrical Cut)

Director: Brian Helgeland

Where to Watch It: Rent it on iTunes

Equilibrium

Director: Kurt Wimmer

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Netflix

John Wick

Director: Chad Stahelski and David Leitch

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Mesrine: Killer Instinct

Director: Jean-François Richet

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Mesrine: Public Enemy #1

Director: Jean-François Richet

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Where Eagles Dare

Director: Brian G. Hutton

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Ms. 45

Director: Abel Ferrara

Where to Watch It: Free on Tubi, rent it on YouTube, Google, iTunes, or Amazon

Green Snake

Director: Hark Tsui

Where to Watch It: Streaming on Fandor (free trial through Amazon)

Captain Phillips

Director: Paul Greengrass

Where to Watch It: Rent it on YouTube, iTunes, Google, Vudu, or Amazon

Seven Samurai

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Where to Watch It: Streaming on the Criterion Channel

Rolling Thunder

Director: John Flynn

Where to Watch It: Rent it on Vudu

The Wild Bunch

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Where to Watch It: Rent it on Google, Vudu, iTunes, or Amazon

V For Vendetta

Director: James McTeigue

Where to Watch It: Rent it on Google, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, or Amazon

Brotherhood of the Wolf

Director: Christophe Gans

Where to Watch It: Buy it on Amazon

***

If you’re looking for even more movie recommendations from James Gunn, be sure to seek him out on Twitter. He’s already promised that a “comedy or romance” list is in the works, and you can read the replies to this action list for his interactions with fans about which superhero movies he would have included, which movies almost made the cut, and more.