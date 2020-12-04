YouTube is officially giving James Bond fans the license to stream the spy movies for free. The first 19 Bond films, ranging from Sean Connery‘s first outing as 007 in 1962’s Dr. No to Pierce Brosnan‘s 1999 film The World is Not Enough, are available to stream on YouTube free of charge. But only if you live in the U.S.

James Bond fans may have been cheated out of seeing Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 in the delayed No Time to Die, but at least fans who live in American can revisit the spy’s early works for free. YouTube is offering the first 19 Bond movies to stream for free, including the films of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. The current Bond actor, Daniel Craig, has two of his films — Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace — streaming on Netflix.

So why the occasion? I can’t really say, but free Bond movies are too good an option to pass up, especially as streaming services become more plentiful and more expensive by the minute.

Connery’s films that are available to stream include Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, and Diamonds Are Forever. Never Say Never Again, Sean Connery’s final outing produced outside of the usual franchise, is also free. Check out his debut as James Bond in Dr. No below.

Meanwhile, George Lazenby was the famous one-and-done Bond, with only On Her Majesty’s Secret Service under his belt.

But Roger Moore would give Connery a run for his money, with seven Bond films under his belt, including Live and Let Die, The Man With the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, and A View to a Kill. See his debut in 1973’s Live and Let Die:

Timothy Dalton was Bond for a brief window, and released two films in the late ’80s: The Living Daylights and License to Kill. See The Living Daylights below.

And there’s Pierce Brosnan, the somewhat divisive Bond for his output of cheesy ’90s action films that showed a franchise on the verge of stagnation. He starred in three Bond films including Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, and The World is Not Enough. See Goldeneye below.

There’s no knowing how long these Bond movies will be available for free, so this could be a good weekend movie marathon for Bond fans still smarting over the delay of the upcoming Cary Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die to April 2, 2021.