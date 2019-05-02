Showtime is getting into the anthology series game with Omniverse, a new half hour series “examining the many doors of perception.” And with such a trippy concept, it should come as no surprise that both Kanye West and Jaden Smith are involved, with Smith playing a younger version of West in an alternate reality. Buckle up, people – this one’s going to get weird.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season of this anthology series “would explore ego through the alternative reality of West,” as played by After Earth and Skate Kitchen actor Jaden Smith. Kanye West is teaming up with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Westbrook Studios, and writer Lee Sung Jin to bring this series to life, and if it ends up moving forward (right now a pilot script is in development), it will be West’s first major producing effort since last year’s Honor Up and 2014’s Top Five.

Last year, Smith spoke about how his relationship has changed with music contemporaries like Donald Glover, Drake, and West. “I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles,” he told Complex. “But now that I’m on the charts next to them, I’m not really Little Homie anymore…it’s more like, ‘You can’t hang out with us anymore. We didn’t know you were making an album this whole time. We thought you were just Little Homie giving us free water and shit. You’re not really cool with us anymore.'”

Apparently Smith is still cool enough with West to work with him on a TV series, playing a younger version of him in an alternate reality where West didn’t become a rap superstar.

Lee Sung Jin, who has writing credits on HBO’s hilarious tech comedy Silicon Valley and the Netflix animated series Tuca & Bertie, is writing this script. In a statement, Jin said:

“I’m honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West. Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world’s Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half hour narrative.”

If you look at their respective Twitter accounts, you’ll see that Smith and West seem like they’re cut from the same cloth, so in casting terms, this seems like a pretty perfect fit. Whether Omniverse will actually be worth tuning into, or if it’ll just be like those times your stoner friend corners you at a party to explain his ideas about philosophy, still remains to be seen.