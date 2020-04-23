We’re going to have to wait more than a year to see Johnny Knoxville and company’s new antics. Paramount Pictures has pushed back the Jackass 4 release date to July 2021, four months after its slated March 2021 release date. The delay comes as Paramount reshuffles its release date schedule amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Variety reports that Paramount has delayed Jackass 4 by four months, pushing the reality comedy sequel to a July 2, 2021 release date. The film was initially slated for March 5, 2021.

This means there will an 11-year gap between the release of 2010’s Jackass 3D and Jackass 4. The reality comedy franchise, which began as an MTV reality series co-created by Academy Award winner Spike Jonze and centers around stunt performer Johnny Knoxville and his increasingly insane stunts, also spawned the Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa movie, a hidden camera comedy with a loose narrative that hit theaters in 2013. To date, the franchise has grossed more than $335 million at the box office. All the Jackass films thus far have been directed by Jeff Tremaine.

Plot details are not yet known at this point, but you can probably expect Knoxville and co. to engage in all kinds of dangerous stunts for laughs. Maybe, in the age of coronavirus, all they need to do is go outside.

So far only Knoxville, who will be 50 by the time Jackass 4 hits theaters, is confirmed to return for the movie. The earlier installments also featured Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Bam Margera. Ryan Dunn, who appeared in the three previous Jackass films, died in a car accident in 2011.

The Jackass 4 release date delay is part of a larger schedule reshuffling from Paramount, which recently announced the June 2021 release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The studio also pushed the Michael B. Jordan spy thriller Without Remorse back two weeks from September 18 to October 2, 2020.