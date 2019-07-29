John Krasinski returns for season 2 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the Amazon Prime Video thriller based on the popular spy character. The second season’s trailer has made its way online, and it showcases all the intense action, nighttime shootouts, and rooftop jumping that you’d expect from an espionage show with a massive budget and a global scope. Check out the new trailer below.



Jack Ryan Season 2 Trailer

Jack Ryan struggled a bit in its first season by taking the “we’re treating this as one long movie” approach – and it didn’t help that Krasinski’s lead character was one of the least interesting elements of the show. It wasn’t a perfect start for a series with a movie-sized budget, but it got enough attention that it earned a second season renewal relatively early and has already gotten the go-ahead for a third season. Will season 2 spice things up a little and give Krasinski more to do? We’ll see – but if this trailer is any indication, at least we know he’ll be well stocked in the action department. Season 2 finds Krasinski joined by fellow returning actors Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish, as well as a pair of new additions: Noomi Rapace (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards).

“There’s something about Jack Ryan that I think is such a great hero for right now,” Krasinski told Variety. “He doesn’t have a cape, he doesn’t have stuff flying out of his hands, he’s just a guy with his brain and his instincts.” Here’s hoping the new season makes better of use of him than the first batch of episodes did. If not? Well, at least Krasinski has A Quiet Place 2 coming up.

Here’s the official description for the second season:

After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

There’s no official release date scheduled yet for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 2, but the trailer promises that it will return to Amazon Prime Video “soon.”