Amazon’s Jack Ryan is arriving next week. In anticipation of the latest Tom Clancy adaptation, Paramount has re-issued the original Jack Ryan films on 4K Ultra Blu-ray, and we have a chance for you to win the combo pack – for free. Learn how you can win the Jack Ryan Collection below.

If you’re excited for Jack Ryan and want to see the previous adventures of everyone’s favorite CIA analyst, it’s your lucky day. We’re giving away copies of the Jack Ryan Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The collection features five 4K Ultra HD Discs, five Blu-ray Discs, and Digital copies of each film, including The Hunt For Red October (1990), Patriot Games (1992), Clear and Present Danger (1994), The Sum of All Fears (2002), and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014).

Here are the details for each film, including special features:

In The Hunt For Red October, the USSR’s best captain (Sean Connery) heads for the U.S. in a technologically advanced submarine. While the American government thinks it’s an attack, a lone CIA analyst (Alec Baldwin) insists the captain is planning to defect. Both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs include commentary by director John McTiernan and the Blu-ray additionally includes a 29-minute behind-the-scenes look at the film. Patriot Games finds CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Harrison Ford) thwarting an IRA assassination only to make himself and his family targets of a renegade faction. The Blu-ray includes a 25-minute exploration of the film. Harrison Ford returns in Clear and Present Danger as Jack Ryan, who becomes embroiled in an illegal war fought by the U.S. government against a Colombian drug cartel. The Blu-ray includes a 29-minute behind-the-scenes feature. Ben Affleck takes on the role of Jack Ryan in The Sum of All Fears. In this thrilling chapter, Ryan must stop a terrorist plan to provoke a war between the U.S. and Russia. Both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs include commentary by director Phil Alden Robinson and cinematographer John Lindley, as well as a second commentary by the director and novelist Tom Clancy. The Blu-ray additionally includes a two-part making-of feature and a five-part exploration of the visual effects. The origin story of Jack Ryan is explored in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, with Chris Pine taking on the lead role. As a young covert CIA analyst, Ryan uncovers a Russian terrorist plot to crash the U.S. economy. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs include commentary by director/actor Kenneth Branagh and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. The Blu-ray also includes multiple featurettes exploring the Jack Ryan character and his enemies, as well as deleted and extended scenes.

The 10-disc Jack Ryan Collection will be available at Amazon and Best Buy. The films will also be available on 4K Ultra HD Digital through select online retailers.

But if you want to win one for free, just jump on down to the comments section and tell us which of these movies is your favorite. Bonus points if you admit you love Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. Winners will be chosen randomly. Good luck!