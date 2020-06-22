We haven’t seen the last of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Simmons reprised his iconic role as the volatile newspaper editor in a Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credit scene. And according to the actor himself, his next appearance as the character is already filmed, and there are plans for at least one more Jameson appearance.

J.K. Simmons was born to play J. Jonah Jameson, which is why his casting in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films remains such a stroke of brilliance. The Raimi-era is long since over, which led many to believe Simmons’ days as Jameson were over, too. But Marvel and Sony surprised everyone by bringing the character back for a post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where he was changed from a newspaper editor to an Alex Jones-like pundit.

And there’s more of that to come. Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via Collider), Simmons said:

“Well yeah, [I’ll be back as J. Jonah Jameson] that’s the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far from Home… There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.”

Since the next Spider-Man film hasn’t even begun production yet, it’s very likely that the next J. Jonah Jameson appearance will be in a different Sony-Marvel movie. Which means it’s likely to be either Morbius or Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Morbius has already wrapped shooting and is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 19, 2021. The Venom sequel Let There Be Carnage has also finished filming but was in the midst of post-production when things had to be shut-down due to the coronavirus. It’s slated to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

If I had to guess, I’d say the next appearance of J. Jonah Jameson will be in Morbius. That was the film that was due out first, and the trailer featured an appearance from Michael Keaton’s Vulture, which tied the film directly to the current MCU version of Spidey. But this is all speculation on my part. As for the Jameson appearance that comes after that, I think it’s safe to assume that’ll be in the next official Spider-Man sequel, whatever that may be.