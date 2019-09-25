The mid-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home brought quite the shocking development to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a number of ways (even though the webslinger is no longer part of the Marvel Studios roster of superheroes). But one of the biggest revelations was the return of J.K. Simmons as the venomous J. Jonah Jameson.

In Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, J.K. Simmons perfectly played the editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle, a newspaper that constantly called out the webslinger as a menace to society. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios couldn’t think of anyone better to play him, so Simmons came back to reprise the role, this time as a pundit for TheDailyBugle.net, which has now been turned into a real website to help promote the home video release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, complete with video of J.K. Simmons doing his best J. Jonah Jameson again. Watch below!

J. Jonah Jameson Video

It would appear that TheDailyBugle.net has been repurposed as a sort of Mother Jones kind of website full of propaganda and conspiracy drivel. That would make J. Jonah Jameson the Rush Limbaugh of The Daily Bugle, and he’s clearly got it out for Spider-Man. The question is, what role will Jameson play in the forthcoming Spider-Man 3?

After returning home safely to New York City in the wake of the defeat of the chaos-creating faux superhero Mysterio, a shocking report from TheDailyBugle.net pundit J. Jonah Jameson outed Peter Parker as being the superhero Spider-Man, and a video from his final face-off with Mysterio framed the wallcrawler for the destructive events in Europe. That’s what audiences were left with, and then the whole debacle between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios came up, and we’re not sure what will happen next.

It would make sense if Jameson was a big part of what unfolds in Spider-Man 3. More than likely, Spidey will be on the run, labeled as an outlaw who needs to be apprehended, and surely Jameson will be fueling that narrative with plenty of fake news. You couldn’t ask for a more relevant storyline for today’s times, and it finally gives us a Spider-Man arc that we haven’t had to really deal with in a significant way on the big screen yet. But again, we’re not really sure how the future of the Spider-Man franchise will play out now that Sony and Marvel aren’t sharing the rights to the webslinger anymore. Stay tuned.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available on digital download now, and hits Blu-ray/DVD on October 1, 2019.