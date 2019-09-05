Later this month, the FX comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia begins a historic 14th season. It’s the second of a two-season order made in 2016 that will make the series the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history, tied with The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet. But just because It’s Always Sunny is making TV history doesn’t mean the gang has become anymore sophisticated.

As the recently released It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 14 trailer shows, this fall will have plenty of nonsensical mayhem from Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, including a laser tag face-off, a mysterious melon, a film noir plot device, and much more insanity. Watch below!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14 Trailer

We already knew that there would be a laser tag episode coming this season thanks to the FX presentation during the Television Critics Association panels. That episode will be inspired by Waiting for Godot, and Charlie Day previously said of the episode:

“We went through a lot of versions of the draft and some of them were a lot more existential where nothing was happening and we realized this isn’t going to work,” Day said. “We’ve got to get a few jokes in there. It’s a fun way for the characters to contemplate themselves, who they are as people and for us as a show to contemplate the show and its success or lack of and how long we’ve been on. We use those metaphors but we also make sure there’s plenty of laser tag themed moments to keep the pacing going.”

We’re not sure where that laser tag episode will land, but here are the first four episode titles of season 14:

Episode 1 – The Gang Gets Romantic

Episode 2 – Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool

Episode 3 – Dee Day

Episode 4 – The Gang Chokes

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say that “Thunder Gun 4, Maximum Cool” sounds like it could be the laser tag episode. But we know that episode will have Dolph Lundgren as the titular action star John Thundergun, so that doesn’t seem like it’ll happen.

Other odds and ends from this trailer have Charlie and Mac entering a meerkat habitat in a zoo, Frank demanding that no one touch a casaba melon that he has in a safe for some reason, and a possible housesitting and caretaking position gone bad. FX also teases Mac learning a new language, Charlie doing a period piece, Dennis attempting a one-act play, Dee cutting her hair, and Frank performing a death scene. We wouldn’t expect anything less wild from this reckless crew of maniacs. Plus, there’s a quick shot in there showing us that poor Rickety Cricket will be back at some point too.

As for the future of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, that isn’t clear yet. FX has indicated that the show could, and likely would, keep going past the 14th season, but it hasn’t been officially renewed yet. We’ll have to wait and see how this season plays out to know what the future could hold for the gang.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns to FXX starting on September 25.