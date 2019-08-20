Stephen King‘s It is a hefty book. There’s so much story, in fact, that both adaptations – the 1990 miniseries, and the 2017 and 2019 movies – had to split the material into two parts. But any reader of the book can tell you that It works best as one big epic story. Thankfully, it sounds like It and It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti agrees – and he’s cutting together an It supercut containing both films. Here’s hoping we actually get to see this supercut, and that it doesn’t go the way of Quentin Tarantino’s never-released Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.

If you’re a big Stephen King fan and have like, six or seven hours to kill, I have some good news. Andy Muschietti, director of It and the upcoming It Chapter Two, has revealed he’s working on numerous alternate cuts of his films. Not only is he working on director’s cuts of both It and Chapter Two – he’s also putting together a monster supercut that combines both films into one.

“The possibilities are open,” Muschietti told SFX magazine (via Games Radar). “There’s a version where the two movies are cut together. There’s a version where there’s a special director’s cut of number one and a special director’s cut of number two. And I’m happy to basically work on every one of them.”

The big question I have is: will this supercut just simply splice It and It Chapter Two back to back? Or will Muschietti take the time to intercut the two films into one cohesive narrative? Because that’s how King’s book plays out. If you’ve never read it, think of the book like The Godfather Part II, where the past storyline involving young Vito Corleone is intercut with the “present” story of his son Michael. And if you’ve never read the It book or seen The Godfather Part II, well…I’ve run out of examples to illustrate my point. Sorry.

I’m hoping Muschietti is going to go all-in and create a supercut where past and present storylines unfold just as they do in King’s novel because that would be pretty damn cool. It would also be very long. Muschietti’s 2017 It runs 135 minutes, while It Chapter Two clocks in at a whopping 169 minutes. That’s 5-plus hours right there. On top of all that, Muschietti has previously revealed that his director’s cut of Chapter Two ran for 4 hours. If he’s including that material in the supercut, we’re talking 6-plus hours of Pennywise. Think you can handle that? I know I can.

It Chapter Two opens September 6.