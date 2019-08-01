A fantastic new It Chapter Two featurette delves into the highly-anticipated horror sequel, promising to both crank-up the horror and to tell a story that gives you all the feels, as the kids say. Plus: director Andy Muschietti reveals that Stephen King requested the creation of an entirely new scene – one not in the source material – for the film.

It Chapter Two Featurette

My excitement for It Chapter Two was already through the roof, but this new behind-the-scenes featurette might have just put it over the moon. This is the type of epic, exciting featurette they usually create for the new Star Wars sequels, and to see the same level of attention be bestowed on a Stephen King adaptation warms my heart. When I was a lonely kid growing up obsessed with King’s novels, I never thought I’d live to see a time when new adaptations of his books were considered to be major events. But here we are, and I’m not complaining.

King pops-up in this featurette to sing the praises of the upcoming sequel. He also highlights what made the 2017 It so special: director Andy Muschietti understood that the key to bringing a King novel to life isn’t just about getting the scares right – you have to get the characters right, too. King has a real gift for creating believable, empathetic characters, and the first It movie did a great job conveying that.

Elsewhere in this featurette, the cast of the flick – including Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Skarsgard, Bill Hader and more – talk about how the sequel is going to take audiences on an emotional journey. “This movie shows [that] when you get together with your friends, there’s nothing you can’t accomplish,” says Isaiah Mustafa, who plays the adult Mike. Also: take a look at the adult Losers’ Club having fun between takes. I’m so proud of my kids.

As if all this weren’t enough, Total Film (via Syfy) has an interview with Muschietti in which the filmmaker reveals that Stephen King suggested a brand new scene for the sequel. Muschietti doesn’t say what the scene is, but he confirms that he sent the script for It Chapter Two to King and that King made notes and requested “one all-new scene.” King had next to no involvement with the 2017 It adaptation, so knowing he had more of a direct hand in this sequel is exciting.

It Chapter Two opens September 6, 2019.