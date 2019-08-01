I suppose we should’ve seen this coming. Alamo Drafthouse is getting into the Stephen King spirit with It Chapter Two clowns-only screenings. That’s right: audience members are being encouraged to dress up in clown regalia and take in the highly anticipated horror sequel. This isn’t the first time Drafthouse has clowned around: the theater also staged clowns-only screenings of the first It back in 2017.

It Chapter Two Clowns Only Screenings

In 2017, Alamo Drafthouse hosted female-only screenings of Wonder Woman. The news (predictably) angered dudes online – because dudes online are prone to fits of rage when things are catered to women. Someone responded to the news of the Wonder Woman screening with what I’m sure they intended to be sarcasm:

The sarcastic post backfired, and Drafthouse took the commenter up on the “clown idea.” The result: clowns only screenings of It. The screenings were so popular that they ended up selling out. Now, Drafthouse is ready to try it again with It Chapter Two.

If you’re terrified of clowns, this isn’t for you. Of course, if you’re terrified of clowns you probably weren’t planning on checking out It Chapter Two anyway. But all the non-coulrophobes out there might want to bust out their big shoes, curly wigs, and other clowny accouterments for the Drafthouse’s It Chapter Two clowns only screenings. Here are the details:

What does a Clowns Only screening mean? Well, it means… please come dressed as a clown. Wig, makeup, oversized pants and suspenders, blood-curdling makeup. Then you’ll watch the chilling conclusion to the biggest horror duology ever made with a theater full of fellow… clowns.

Does this mean Drafthouse will throw you out if you show up not dressed as a clown? Probably not. They will throw you out if you keep checking your phone and talking, though. So don’t do that. You can score tickets to the clowns only screenings here, and see the locations hosting them below.

Austin, TX

Village | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Slaughter Lane | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Lakeline | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Mueller | Saturday, 9/7/2019

San Antonio, TX

Park North | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Westlakes | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Los Angeles, CA

DTLA | Sunday, 9/8/2019

Dallas/Fort Worth

Richardson | Friday, 9/6/2019

Denver, CO

Westminster | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Phoenix, AZ

Chandler | Friday, 9/6/2019

Tempe | Friday, 9/6/2019

Northern Virginia

Ashburn | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Woodbridge | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh | Friday, 9/6/2019

Springfield, MO

Springfield | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Twin Cities, MN

Woodbury | Friday, 9/6/2019

It Chapter Two opens September 6.