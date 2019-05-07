Our patience is about to be rewarded: the It Chapter 2 trailer is dropping this week. The long-awaited return of Pennywise and the Losers’ Club got some simple yet clever viral marketing, as the cast of the upcoming horror sequel took to Instagram to share some seemingly innocuous photos featuring hidden (and not-so-hidden) red balloons.

I’m not a very patient person, so I’ve been going a bit crazy waiting for the It Chapter 2 trailer. The trailer for the first It arrived at the end of March 2017, which lead me to believe we’d be getting the first trailer for the sequel in March 2019. But that didn’t happen. I then assumed the trailer might show up with another Stephen King adaptation – Pet Sematary. And if not that, it would surely be attached to The Curse of La Llorona – a horror film from the same studio as It. But no! Neither of those films featured the trailer. Thankfully, the waiting game is (almost) over. The It Chapter 2 trailer will officially arrive on Thursday of this week, as several posters and banners in NY and LA have revealed.

Dat Boi getting some wild postings on Highland Blvd about his trailer Thursday. Don’t see this kinda thing too often. #ITChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/g9o9jlb4I6 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 7, 2019

Stephen King himself also let the cat out of the bag:

Looking forward to IT CHAPTER 2? You should be. I've seen it, and it's terrific. The trailer is coming Thursday, at noon. You'll float. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 7, 2019

In addition to that, the stars of the film took to Instagram to share some photoshopped pics of themselves just chilling…as an ominous red balloon floats nearby.

Bev – Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis

Here are the Bevs – Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis. A balloon floats behind a fountain as a very fashionable Chastain sits with a dog, while the shadow of a balloon floats by Lillis. The shadow is subtle enough that I actually saw this the other day, and wasn’t sure if my eyes were playing tricks or me.

Bill – James McAvoy and Jaeden Martell

Same deal. Also: dig McAvoy’s velvet zip-up. Also: while most of the actors try to be subtle about advertising the It Chapter 2 trailer, McAvoy has no time for that shit, and just flat out writes “It’s coming.”

Ben – Jay Ryan and Jeremy Ray Taylor

The balloon in Jay Ryan’s post (it’s under the staircase) is so well-hidden that it took me a minute to find it.

Richie – Finn Wolfhard

Bill Hader, who plays the adult Richie, doesn’t have an Instagram. Because of course he doesn’t. So you’ll just have to imagine a picture of Bill Hader somewhere – maybe at a bookstore? I dunno, just spitballing – while a balloon floats by.

Mike – Isaiah Mustafa and Chosen Jacobs

The two Mikes are the most committed to not even hinting at the It Chapter 2 connection, so please give them a hand.

Eddie – James Ransone and Jack Dylan Grazer

Team Eddie both get balloon shadows rather than actual balloons. Who makes these decisions? Someone investigate.

Stan – Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff

Finally, the Stan actors. I like that Wyatt Oleff’s post doesn’t attempt to either hint at It, or go for some sort of cheeky deception. He (or his social media team) just writes “h h h.” Good work, kid.

The behind-the-scenes talent got involved, too. Director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti both got their own ballon pics. Barbara’s is at the Lincoln Memorial, which indicates Pennywise is just chilling in D.C. sometimes.

It Chapter 2 opens September 6.