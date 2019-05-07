it chapter 2 trailer viral marketing

Our patience is about to be rewarded: the It Chapter 2 trailer is dropping this week. The long-awaited return of Pennywise and the Losers’ Club got some simple yet clever viral marketing, as the cast of the upcoming horror sequel took to Instagram to share some seemingly innocuous photos featuring hidden (and not-so-hidden) red balloons.

I’m not a very patient person, so I’ve been going a bit crazy waiting for the It Chapter 2 trailer. The trailer for the first It arrived at the end of March 2017, which lead me to believe we’d be getting the first trailer for the sequel in March 2019. But that didn’t happen. I then assumed the trailer might show up with another Stephen King adaptation – Pet Sematary. And if not that, it would surely be attached to The Curse of La Llorona – a horror film from the same studio as It. But no! Neither of those films featured the trailer. Thankfully, the waiting game is (almost) over. The It Chapter 2 trailer will officially arrive on Thursday of this week, as several posters and banners in NY and LA have revealed.

Stephen King himself also let the cat out of the bag:

In addition to that, the stars of the film took to Instagram to share some photoshopped pics of themselves just chilling…as an ominous red balloon floats nearby.

Bev – Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis 

View this post on Instagram

In North Carolina missing NYC autumn

A post shared by Sophia (@sophialillis) on

Here are the Bevs – Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis. A balloon floats behind a fountain as a very fashionable Chastain sits with a dog, while the shadow of a balloon floats by Lillis. The shadow is subtle enough that I actually saw this the other day, and wasn’t sure if my eyes were playing tricks or me.

Bill – James McAvoy and Jaeden Martell

View this post on Instagram

It’s coming. ?

A post shared by James Mcavoy (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) on

View this post on Instagram

Clowning around in the Big Apple

A post shared by Jaeden Martell (@jaedenwesley) on

Same deal. Also: dig McAvoy’s velvet zip-up. Also: while most of the actors try to be subtle about advertising the It Chapter 2 trailer, McAvoy has no time for that shit, and just flat out writes “It’s coming.”

Ben – Jay Ryan and Jeremy Ray Taylor

The balloon in Jay Ryan’s post (it’s under the staircase) is so well-hidden that it took me a minute to find it.

Richie – Finn Wolfhard

Bill Hader, who plays the adult Richie, doesn’t have an Instagram. Because of course he doesn’t. So you’ll just have to imagine a picture of Bill Hader somewhere – maybe at a bookstore? I dunno, just spitballing – while a balloon floats by.

Mike – Isaiah Mustafa and Chosen Jacobs

View this post on Instagram

laugh out loud ?

A post shared by CHOSEN (@chosenjacobs) on

The two Mikes are the most committed to not even hinting at the It Chapter 2 connection, so please give them a hand.

Eddie – James Ransone and Jack Dylan Grazer

View this post on Instagram

On brand?

A post shared by James Ransone (@jamesransone) on

View this post on Instagram

No parking.

A post shared by Jack Dylan Grazer (@jackdgrazer) on

Team Eddie both get balloon shadows rather than actual balloons. Who makes these decisions? Someone investigate.

Stan – Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff

View this post on Instagram

Zen and the art of morning dishes

A post shared by Andy Bean (@andybeanofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

h h h

A post shared by ?????? ??ss ?????? (@wyattoleff) on

Finally, the Stan actors. I like that Wyatt Oleff’s post doesn’t attempt to either hint at It, or go for some sort of cheeky deception. He (or his social media team) just writes “h h h.” Good work, kid.

The behind-the-scenes talent got involved, too. Director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti both got their own ballon pics. Barbara’s is at the Lincoln Memorial, which indicates Pennywise is just chilling in D.C. sometimes.

It Chapter 2 opens September 6.

