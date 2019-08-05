The posters for Warner Bros.’ upcoming It: Chapter Two have been a little spotty so far – some good, some not-so-good – but director Andy Muschietti did such a great job with It back in 2017 that nothing could keep us from returning to Derry, Maine and seeing the Losers Club reunite to try to take down Pennywise the Dancing Clown once and for all.

We were already pumped to head back to the world Stephen King created in his 1986 novel, but this batch of It: Chapter Two fan posters, all winners of an official Warner Bros. contest, have gotten us even more excited to step back into that creepy universe.

Nerdist points out that back in June, Warner Bros. put a call out for artist submissions for these posters through the It: Chapter Two Twitter account, giving potential entrants the following guidelines:

Every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine. IT Chapter Two brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film…To bring this aspect of the upcoming film to life, artists, designers, and illustrators are invited to create static and animated “Come Back to Derry, Maine” travel poster artwork inspired by the IT Chapter Two trailer, key imagery, and the most recent trailer for the film. Artists are encouraged, but not required, to create two versions of travel poster encouraging visits to Derry, Maine; one in the daytime and one in the nighttime to show how sinister the town can get at night.

Whether it’s an illustration, a digital painting, a moving image, or even an alternative travel poster design, the judges are looking for captivating and imaginative artwork to help drive promotion and excitement socially across the film’s marketing and digital channels.

Ten winners were chosen, and each artist received a $1,500 prize for their work. Check out the winning entries below.

It Chapter 2 Fan Posters

IT ended. Congratulations to our selected artists for the @Talenthouse Creative Invite ? #ITMovie Artwork by Ann Bembi pic.twitter.com/0X36eIea0u — IT Chapter Two ?? (@ITMovieOfficial) July 26, 2019

IT ended. Congratulations to our selected artists for the @Talenthouse Creative Invite ? #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/UDXQK6XSWm — IT Chapter Two ?? (@ITMovieOfficial) July 26, 2019

IT ended. Congratulations to our selected artists for the @Talenthouse Creative Invite ? #ITMovie Artwork by Keisuke Tanaka pic.twitter.com/3EkB4XfLmz — IT Chapter Two ?? (@ITMovieOfficial) July 26, 2019

IT ended. Congratulations to our selected artists for the @Talenthouse Creative Invite ? #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/72v2K3xV9h — IT Chapter Two ?? (@ITMovieOfficial) July 26, 2019

IT ended. Congratulations to our selected artists for the @Talenthouse Creative Invite ? #ITMovie Artwork by Yowdi Santiar pic.twitter.com/PDJHFP6V82 — IT Chapter Two ?? (@ITMovieOfficial) July 26, 2019

IT ended. Congratulations to our selected artists for the @Talenthouse Creative Invite ? #ITMovie Artwork by Larneil Opeña pic.twitter.com/f00EiSgwrQ — IT Chapter Two ?? (@ITMovieOfficial) July 26, 2019

IT ended. Congratulations to our selected artists for the @Talenthouse Creative Invite ? #ITMovie Artwork by Didit Himawan pic.twitter.com/b3tesXAaom — IT Chapter Two ?? (@ITMovieOfficial) July 26, 2019

IT ended. Congratulations to our selected artists for the @Talenthouse Creative Invite ? #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/QbVGCYyr28 — IT Chapter Two ?? (@ITMovieOfficial) July 26, 2019

If you’re counting embedded tweets and were wondering why there weren’t ten different winners selected, it’s because artists Ann Bembi and Key Visual Lab each had two of their entries chosen – one set during the day, and one at night – so they won $3,000 each.

These are all spectacular, but I think my favorite is the piece in the third embedded tweet, by Keisuke Tanaka. I just love the visual of the grown-up Losers walking across the water toward a light – even though that light is emanating from the heart of Pennywise, aka “IT.” It reminds me of the deadlights, the mesmerizing, spinning lights deep within IT which Beverly was entranced by at the end of the first movie.

It: Chapter Two arrives in theaters on September 6, 2019.