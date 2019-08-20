It Chapter Two early buzz

The Losers’ Club is heading back to Derry, Maine to face off against Pennywise the Clown (aka, IT) once again – this time, as adults. But can James McAvoyJessica ChastainBill HaderIsaiah MustafaJay RyanJames Ransone, and Andy Bean recapture the lightning-in-a-bottle chemistry of the younger cast from 2017’s mega-successful It? (Is such a thing even possible?) Is this sequel scarier than the original? And does the film earn its nearly three-hour run time?

The social media embargo has lifted, so you know what that means: time to round up some reactions into an It Chapter 2 early buzz article. Here’s what the critics are saying about director Andy Muschietti‘s newest horror film.

Thanks to the success of the first It, we know this sequel is going to make loads of money at the box office. But is this movie any good? /Film writer Chris Evangelista is the biggest Stephen King fan I know, so let’s kick things off with his reaction to this sequel:

/Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta also caught an early screening and weighed in with his thoughts:

Bill Skarsgård is back with his twisted, eerie version of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Skarsgård admirably stepped out of the shadow of Tim Curry in the previous film (Curry memorably played Pennywise in the It miniseries from 1990) and made the role his own, and it sounds like he’s once again in fine form in this sequel. And speaking of fine form, Bill Hader sounds like he walks away with this movie (which we all expected from the moment he was cast). Still, it’s good to hear that he’s as good in the film as we hoped.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Because every 27 years, evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It: Chapter Two brings the characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.

It: Chapter Two floats into theaters on September 6, 2019.

