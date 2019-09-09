Pennywise missed all of you, but it sounds like you missed him just as much, despite his penchant for murdering children and adults alike. It Chapter 2 arrived in theaters this past weekend and totally scared away the competition with an opening weekend haul of $91 million in the United States. The second place film, Angel Has Fallen, could only muster up $6 million, which Pennywise would surely laugh at while chomping on some popcorn and a small boy’s arm. Find out the rest of the weekend box office numbers below.

It Chapter Two‘s opening weekend was enough to score the second largest opening for a horror movie, coming in behind the $123 million opening weekend of the first It in 2017. That also gives It Chapter Two the second biggest opening for September, and even though it didn’t make as much as the first movie (which is common with sequels), it’s still right in line with the studio’s expectations.

More than likely the smaller opening is a result of both fans who maybe didn’t enjoy the first It as much as the rest of the audience and those who maybe ended up feeling a little leery after the movie received mostly mixed reviews. The movie only has a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is far behind the first film’s 86% critical score. Many of the reviews criticized the sequel as being overlong, and with a running time of 2 hours and 49 minutes, it might have been daunting for some people to go out of their way to see it over the weekend.

Meanwhile, It Chapter 2 also enjoyed a big opening overseas. The movie opened in 75 international markets, raking in $94 million, giving the movie a $185 global total. Unlike the United States haul, the debut of It Chapter 2 was big enough in 16 markets to make it the largest horror opening ever. The sequel has yet to open in France (where it opens this Wednesday) and Japan (which won’t get it until November 1).

The rest of the box office chart was much less impressive. Behind Angel Has Fallen at #2, the R-rated comedy Good Boys is still holding on strong in the #3 spot, adding another $5.4 million. The movie currently sits with around $66.8 million, which isn’t bad for a raunchy comedy starring a trio of middle school aged kids.

Coming in at #4 is Disney’s continuing box office success of The Lion King, which earned $4.2 million. That brings the domestic total to a staggering $529.1 million. When all is said and done, it likely won’t be enough to hold on to the #2 spot for the yearly box office. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will likely take that honor, though it’s not impossible for it to surpass Avengers: Endgame‘s massive take of $858.3 million for the year.

Finally, the top five is rounded out by Overcomer, the faith-based sports drama that doesn’t star any well known talent. It expanded to more theaters in its third week of release, making $3.75 million. That just goes to show you how dead the September box office scene is this year. If it wasn’t for IT: Chapter 2 opening, this would be quite the dismal box office report.

Get the rest of the box office updates over at Box Office Mojo.