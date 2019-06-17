Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for their Jurassic World – The Ride relaunch, which is opening sometime this Summer. Although no official date has been announced, the park has revealed more details about their plans surrounding the renovation. Jurassic Café will be getting an all-new Costa Rican-inspired menu, and they will be opening the tropical “Isla Nu-bar” stand outside of the attraction to serve up tropical cocktails in collectible tiki mugs. Below, read the full press release and check out photos of the new Jurassic World – The Ride merchandise, as well as the new food and tiki mugs.

It seems like Universal is trying to capture some of that Disneyland Trader Sam’s magic here, but it makes sense for a Jurassic World land, so I’m not complaining. Too bad the tiki mugs aren’t Jurassic Park/World-inspired and just look like more generic Tiki mugs. Still, I’m all for a tropical cocktail option at Universal, so count me in!

All of these new options look like a step up from the fast-food ribs and burger style food that was previously sold at Jurassic Café. I am particularly interested in the pomegranate guacamole and plantain chips – looks like a wonderful appetizer or snack.

The new Jurassic World – The Ride merch looks colorful, taking advantage of that orange/blue color scheme that is so popular in movie posters. They are also selling some of the new dinosaurs that we expect to see on this renovated attraction. I’m excited to ride it and the exterior of the building looks to be nearly done, so I’m wondering why Universal Hollywood has yet to announce an opening date.

Also worth noting: the new attraction will give guests an opportunity “to become immortalized in one of the ride’s momentous scenes as they plunge down its treacherous 84-foot waterfall with the introduction of slo-mo video capture offered exclusively at Jurassic World—The Ride.” Here’s more:

“The iconic moment will be available for purchase and received digitally for riders to share via their social media platforms so they assure their friends that they indeed survived the vicious dinosaurs. Keepsake digital images will also be available for purchase.”

In the day and age where everyone is just taking phone pics of the ride photos on display at the end of the ride, it’s nice to see Universal offering something more than a photo, something guests might actually want to spend some money on.

The full press release can be read below:

Universal Studios Hollywood’s All-New Isla Nu-bar and Jurassic Café Serve Up Island-Inspired Tiki Drinks and Costa Rican Cuisine as Part of the New Mega Attraction “Jurassic World—The Ride,” Opening This Summer

New Cutting Edge Slo-Mo Video Capture Offers Guests a Memorable Souvenir of Their Daring Escape from the Tyrannosaurus rex and Indominus rex

Universal City, CA, June 17, 2019 – Costa Rican-inspired cuisine and flavorful Tiki cocktails served at Jurassic Café and all-new tropical Isla Nu-bar add to the dynamic guest experience as part of Universal Studios Hollywood’s new mega attraction opening this summer, “Jurassic World—The Ride,” based on the JURASSIC WORLD blockbuster films.

Along with an array of souvenir collectible, limited edition and one-of-a-kind dimensional dinosaur sculptures from the Jurassic Outfitters store, guests can savor a piece of this exciting thrill ride even after they’ve gone home.

Borrowing its name from the fictitious Central American island in the JURASSIC WORLD movies, the stand-alone, open-air Isla Nu-bar, complete with a thatched roof, serves up tropical-themed Tiki cocktails in three collectible cups: Etched Tiki, Bamboo-styled Tiki and Tiki God.

Whether blended or made-to-order with fresh juices, every aromatic blended drink is adorned with a pineapple leaf and edible orchid flower. Flavorable beverages include Tropical Margarita, Piña Colada and Painkiller, along with island cocktails such as Tiki Tai, Bird of Paradise, Ti Peach, Rum Runner and Mai Tai.

With Universal Studios Hollywood’s Executive Chef Marie Grimm at the helm, the new Jurassic Café caters to a selection of Costa Rican-themed cuisine, inspired by the location of the JURASSIC WORLD movies. Mouth-watering menu items include Sweet Corn Cakes with Slow Roasted Mojo Pork or Spicy Mojo Jackfruit, Citrus Glazed Chicken, Fresh Roasted Red Snapper and Isla Burger. Tempting starters include savory Chorizo and Potato Empanadas, Crispy Lettuce Leaf Roll with Shrimp, Tropical Fruit Salad and Pomegranate Guacamole with plantain chips. All entrees will be accompanied by fresh green papaya salad and Costa Rica’s national dish, Gallo Pinto – traditional rice and beans.

The Jurassic Outfitters store will feature a variety of collectable merchandise to commemorate the ride’s opening, including a selection of exclusive items. From limited edition t-shirts and hats to drinkware, pins, amber stones and jewelry, Jurassic Outfitters will offer keepsake merchandise for every member of the family.

The shop will also carry a variety of custom-made, high-end collectible dinosaur sculptures and maquettes. These incredibly crafted statement pieces replicate the Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, Dilophosaurus, Styracosaurus, Pachycephalosaurus and Triceratops and range in price up to $1,000.

In addition to experiencing the exhilaration of the new thrill ride, guests will have the opportunity to become immortalized in one of the ride’s momentous scenes as they plunge down its treacherous 84-foot waterfall with the introduction of slo-mo video capture offered exclusively at “Jurassic World—The Ride.” The iconic moment will be available for purchase and received digitally for riders to share via their social media platforms so they assure their friends that they indeed survived the vicious dinosaurs. Keepsake digital images will also be available for purchase.

“Jurassic World—The Ride” features an original storyline that will take guests on a breathtaking excursion through the theme park as depicted in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s film, JURASSIC WORLD. It will soar to new heights with the addition of iconic dinosaurs from the movie, including the colossal Indominus rex and the magnificent aquatic Mosasaurus in her natural habitat. The ride also features the stars of the JURASSIC WORLD films – Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong who reprise their roles as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Dr. Henry Wu.

The mega attraction captures the essence of the blockbuster movies and comes to life in collaboration with the award-winning and inspired minds at Universal Creative, the Academy Award®-winning special-effects visionaries at Industrial Light & Magic, a division of Lucasfilm, Ltd., Universal Pictures and acclaimed filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall.

When “Jurassic World—The Ride” opens this summer, guests will be welcomed to a dramatically reimagined space reflective of the hit films. A fresh entry statement, stonework landscaping, and a contemporary redesign of the iconic JURASSIC WORLD gates, illuminated with billowing flames, will create the framework for the all new aesthetics.

With so much to see and do at Universal Studios Hollywood, the new California Neighbor Pass invites guests to experience 175 days of fun for $149 when purchased online. Visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more details. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.