Jon Stewart is about to give filmmaking another go. The comedian, former Daily Show host, and 9/11 First Responders Bill advocate made his feature directorial debut in 2014 with Rosewater, a film that really didn’t garner much attention or love. Now he’s back with Irresistible, a political satire about Democrat and Republican political strategists, played by Steve Carell and Rose Byrne, who both try to win a retired Marine to their side.

Irresistible is due out on May 29, 2020, and is described as “a comedy about what happens when a small Wisconsin town becomes the main attraction of our political circus.” Here’s the synopsis:

After the Democrat’s top strategist Gary (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of his town’s undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland. However, when the Republicans counter him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith (Rose Byrne), what started out as a local race quickly becomes an out-of-control and hilarious fight for the soul of America.

Jon Stewart wrote and directed the film, which also features Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson, and Will Sasso. That’s a cast worth paying attention to – especially Natasha Lyonne; put her in all the things, I say.

I like Stewart, and I sure do wish he was still hosting The Daily Show. I also think this material sounds more up his alley than Rosewater, which wasn’t comedic at all. That’s not to say Stewart can’t try his hand at drama again – it’s just that this premise sounds more in line with the comedy he made so popular, and influential, during his time at the Daily Show.

This will also mark a return of sorts to the world of entertainment for Stewart. After leaving The Daily Show, and directing Rosewater, Stewart has mostly stayed out of the business, and kept a low-profile in general, save for his advocacy for 9/11 first responders. Last year, Stewart made headlines after delivering an impassioned speech to Congress about their inaction regarding 9/11 responders.