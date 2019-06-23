The Blumhouse-Universal reboot of The Invisible Man just added two new visible costars. Aldis Hodge and Harriet Dyer will join Elisabeth Moss and Storm Reid in the horror film, which is being directed by Leigh Whannell. After Universal failed to get their Dark Universe off the ground, they’re not taking a much different approach, allowing individual stories to stand on their own. The new Invisible Man will be an update of the 1933 film of the same name.

Deadline broke the news about both Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton, Clemency) and Harriet Dyer (The InBetween) joining the Invisible Man cast. There is zero info on their characters, though – which is always a little frustrating. Here’s what we do know about the film: the story follows “Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss), who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better, but her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.”

Storm Reid is playing Sydney, described as “capable and mature for her age. She’s an outgoing lover of fashion who aspires to see the world, and she initially likes having Cecilia around as a role model, but grows mistrustful of her when strange things begin to happen around the house.”

This is an interesting update to the original Invisible Man story, which involved a scientist going crazy after he turned himself invisible. The new film is clearly attempting to tell something more timely, and that’s part of the reason Elisabeth Moss signed on to the project. “Part of the reason why I wanted to do it is I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something,” Moss said. “I don”t even know what I’m allowed to say about it! I’m not The Invisible Man, but there is an Invisible Man — if that makes any sense.”

Writer-director Leigh Whannell is well-known in the horror community, having had a hand in scripts for Saw, Insidious and more. He made his directorial debut with the 2018 sci-fi action flick Upgrade, which was great. He’s also attached to write the Escape from New York remake.

Production on The Invisible Man is set to begin next month, with the film appearing in theaters March 13, 2020.