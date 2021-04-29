Amazon Studios has officially renewed Invincible for two more seasons.

The animated series, which is based on the comic book from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, is Amazon’s second big superhero series that’s aimed squarely at adults. The live-action adaptation of The Boys has become a phenomenon for Amazon Prime Video, and the streaming service is clearly hoping the same thing happens with Invincible season 2 and season 3.

The first season of Invincible is about to come to an end with tomorrow’s finale episode, but fans don’t have to spend any time wondering if the show will return: Amazon has gone all-in and ordered two more seasons. The show stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old budding hero who learns that his father (J.K. Simmons) is Omni-Man, the world’s most powerful superhero – and his dad’s legacy might be more complicated than it appears.

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” said Kirkman, who executive produces the show. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

In addition to Yeun and Simmons, the show has a ridiculously talented voice cast, which includes Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead), and more.

“Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Robert’s no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations and we’re thrilled to be giving them more Invincible.”

Amazon is spending unfathomable amounts of money on its Lord of the Rings show, but as one of the biggest companies on the planet, it certainly has the cash to keep an animated series like this funded for a few more years. I’m curious to see if audiences will turn Invincible into a mega hit, or if season 3 will be the end of the line.