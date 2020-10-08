“If you think you’ve seen something like this before, you haven’t,” creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) teased at the virtual New York Comic-Con panel for his upcoming animated superhero series Invincible. Based on his acclaimed comic book of the same name, Invincible follows a 17-year-old son of a superhero, who begins to develop superpowers of his own, and discovers that the job isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Kirkman dropped the first official trailer for the series at the Invincible NYCC panel, where he revealed all kinds of exciting tidbits, including the future appearance of Invincible foe, Battle Beast. Watch the Invincible trailer below.

Invincible Trailer

“Son, kids your age think they’re invincible. And it holds them back, makes them careless…” J.K. Simmons’ Omni-Man tells his son Mark (voiced by Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun) who has developed his superpowers of invincibility late in life. The trailer features an iconic scene from the comic of Mark and his father playing baseball back-to-back, throwing the ball to each other from across the world. Other teases for longtime fans of the comic include the appearance of Monster Girl, and plenty of blood, “head-squishing, and a little bit of eye-popping.”

In the New York Comic-Con panel moderated by Hector Navarro, Kirkman revealed that he and head writer Simon Racioppa “have been working very closely to make sure that this has the same flavor, all the big events, everything you want from Invincible. But we’re changing some characters, we’re expanding some roles, we’re putting a little of spice in there to keep you guys guessing.”

That includes the excessive violence that became a staple of the comics, which Kirkman said “we’re definitely not holding back on… at all.” He continued, “If anything the violence is even more intense, it’s moving, it is at times a little bit more gruesome. It’s a very important element to the story. I think it’s a little the secret sauce of the story. This is a mundane domestic everyday family dealing with family drama but it’s juxtaposed against what it’s like to be a superhero living in a world populated by superheroes.”

The short 15-minute panel managed to be chock full of treats for fans, including Kirkman’s revelation that Battle Beast, one of Invincible’s biggest foes, is “100% in the show,” with Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation) voicing the character.

Amazon’s Invincible is an hour-long series that is set to premiere in 2021. The series is based on Kirkman’s second-longest comic after The Walking Dead, which just ended its 15-year run in February of 2018.

Here’s the official description of the show:

From Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker and based on the Skybound / Image comic of the same name, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Invincible premieres on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.