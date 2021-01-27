There’s an animated Invincible series headed to Amazon Prime Video in March – but what of the live-action Invincible movie? The film was announced back in 2017, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached as writers. One might think that since the animated series is about to drop, the movie might be a thing of the past, but according to creator Robert Kirkman, it’s still very much in development – and it will be separate from the animated show.

When the Invincible movie was announced in 2017 it came with the news that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg would write and maybe even direct the project. Rogen is providing one of the voices for the upcoming Invincible show, and Kirkman says Rogen and Goldberg are still attached to the film as well:

“We’ve been fortunate enough to have a two-track plan with Invincible. Right now we’ve got the animated series at Amazon, which is now on the cusp of launching, and then we’re also still developing it as a film series with Universal, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached. So, those two things are still very much happening concurrently, which is somewhat weird, I guess. But there’ve been Spider-Man animated series and Spider-Man movies at the same time. So, I think we’re in good company.”

So will the animated series tie into the movie? It doesn’t sound like it. “There will definitely be some significant differences between the movie and the television show. People will easily be able to tell them apart,” Kirkman said. “We’re definitely working to make sure that the two can exist and complement each other.” As for when we might see the live-action movie, well…that’s still up in the air. According to Kirkman, the movie is still in the “very early going” stages.

In the upcoming Invincible animated series, seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is “just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”

Invincible will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 26, 2021.