What would you do if aliens threatened to land on Earth? It’s one of the most frequently-posed questions across all of science fiction, and the upcoming Apple TV+ series Invasion is poised to ask it one more time. Simon Kinberg, the producer behind many of the X-Men movies and Star Wars Rebels, is teaming up with David Weil, the showrunner of Amazon’s Hunters and Solos, for a ten-episode streaming show with a sprawling cast that “will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat.” Check out the first trailer below.

Invasion Trailer

Who is in the Invasion Cast?

Invasion stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider). Jakob Verbruggen, whose previous credits include Black Mirror, The Fall, House of Cards, The Alienist, and the new iteration of The Twilight Zone, is set to direct and executive produce this series, which is set across multiple continents and follows an alien invasion through multiple perspectives around the world.

IMDb claims that the show is inspired by H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds – but then again, most invasion stories released in the past 120 years could say the same thing. Personally, I’m not crazy about Simon Kinberg as a producer (he has some real stinkers on his resumé), but perhaps teaming up with Weil will help offset some of his worst tendencies. It also seems notable that Weil previously worked on Solos, a sprawling Amazon ensemble series which used the tagline “Explore Humanity,” so this style of “what does it all mean?” storytelling seems to resonate with him.

What Would You Do If Aliens Threatened Our World?

Have you seen the recent flurry of real-world news coverage about the government’s reaction to actual UFOs? The ideas explored in Invasion, which were once purely the stuff of science fiction, may not be quite as far-fetched as some folks previously imagined. The best science fiction has always held up a mirror to real-world behavior, so even if we haven’t been threatened by actual aliens (that we know of…yet), I think that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the idea of a dangerous encroaching existential threat feel eerily relevant in 2021.

Here’s the show’s teaser poster.

The first three episodes of Invasion will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on October 22, 2021, with new episodes weekly every Friday.