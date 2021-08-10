(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Aliens are attacking! But have no fear, the attack is fully fictional (so far). The extraterrestrials are making their way to Apple TV+ in the upcoming series, Invasion. Here’s everything you need to prepare for the takeover.

Invasion Season 1 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Invasion was ordered back in 2019, when filming was initially scheduled to begin. However, co-creator Simon Kinberg proved to be busier than expected, delaying filming to March 2020. Pandemic shutdowns led to further delays, but eventually, Invasion concluded filming earlier this year in March 2021.

Invasion is finally set to premiere on AppleTV+ on October 22, 2021. Expect to see the first three episodes immediately, but after that, the series adopts a weekly release every Friday. The first season will consist of ten episodes.

What is Invasion?

Invasion follows an ensemble cast of characters as the very worst occurs across the world: aliens invade the planet and attack the human race. Set across multiple continents, the series follows the progression of events as the alien attack is detected and commences on Earth. The characters, living different lives in entirely different places, are united in sharing the complete upheaval of their lives into total haos.

The tagline for the series “Hold On To Your Humanity” implies just how dark things will get. From the looks of the trailer, the invasion not only disrupts the planet but reshapes humanity as people struggle to survive.

Invasion Season 1 Synopsis

Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all.

Invasion Season 1 Cast

Jurassic Park star Sam Neil leads the cast as the soon-to-be-retired Sheriff John Bell Tyson. He’ll be joined by Shamier Anderson as Travante Ward, a soldier stationed in Afghanistan, Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki a mission control staffer for Japan’s space program, Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik, a first-generation Syrian immigrant, and Firas Nassar as her husband Ahmed.

Invasion Season 1 Director, Crew, and More

Invasion comes from co-creators David Weil and Simon Kinberg. Weil is behind the Amazon original series Solos, as well as the 2020 Al Pacino film Hunters. Kinberg made his directorial debut with the X-Men film Dark Phoenix, which he also wrote. More recently, he wrote and directed episodes for the reboot of The Twilight Zone.

Kinberg and Weil also serve as writers and executive producers for the series. They are joined in executive production by Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Andrew Baldwin, and Elisa Ellis.

Jakob Verbruggen is expected to direct episodes for the series. Verbruggen previously directed Men Against Fire for the Netflix anthology series, Black Mirror, in addition to episodes of House of Cards and The Twilight Zone. Amanda Marsalis is also expected to direct some episodes. She made her directorial debut with her 2014 film, Echo Park.

Invasion Trailer