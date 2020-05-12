Inuyasha was one of the biggest animes of the early 2000s. Coming right at the height of the global anime wave of the ’90s and 2000s, the Rumiko Takahashi-created series converted many a young anime fan (including yours truly) with its fantastical action-adventure story about a contemporary Japanese teenager who gets trapped in feudal Japan. The anime was one of the iconic globally popular animes, preceding the likes of Bleach, Naruto, One Piece, and the current shonen anime king, My Hero Academia. And now, after eight years off the air, it’s coming back with a sequel anime series about the next generation of feudal Japan half-demons with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

VIZ Media confirmed that it has acquired the North and Latin American digital streaming rights to Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the exciting new anime sequel to the beloved classic Inuyasha. The anime sequel comes from the original Inuyasha production team SUNRISE, who are reuniting to create the series, which follows the daughters of former lead character Inuyasha, a half-demon who contemporary teen Kagome meets when she gets stuck in feudal Japan, and his full-demon brother Sesshomaru.

Here is the synopsis for the series:

Set in feudal Japan, half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a demon slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.

Creator of Inuyasha and Will Eisner Hall-of-Famer Rumiko Takahashi will be back as well to create the main character design, which we can see look exactly like her original designs from the 1996-2008 manga. It’s exciting that Takahashi, whose beloved titles like Ranma 1/2, Maison Ikkoku, and of course Inuyasha helped shape the look and aesthetic of anime in the ’90s, hasn’t changed her style with the times. I’m not a huge fan of the style of many modern animes, which value fluid art style and photorealistic imagery over the more bold lines and colors that Takahashi and her generation are known for. The main characters in the above image look like clear descendents — visually and genetically — of the characters from the original Inuyasha that we loved and, in my case, crushed on hard (Inuyasha, you will always be my first cartoon love).

“The three heroines are beautifully designed. I am looking forward to their adventures,” Takahashi said in the press release following the anime’s announcement. Teruo Sato will direct Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, along with Katsuyuki Sumisawa on screenplay, while Yoshihito Hishinuma is responsible for animation character design, and music from Kaoru Wada.

While Inuyasha brought things to a satisfying conclusion in the manga and in the concluding anime series The Final Act, which wrapped up in 2012 and 2013, many fans weren’t aware that the series came to an end and are probably pretty curious as to what Inuyasha, Kagome, and co. are up to now. It seems like they won’t appear too much in the series based on the synopsis, but we can hope that nothing too dire happened to them. We deserve that happy ending, Takahashi.