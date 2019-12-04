It’s time to let go of “Let It Go”. There’s a new Frozen earworm in town, and it’s called “Into the Unknown”. The song is the big number from Frozen II, and if you’re in the mood to have it stuck in your head, you can now watch the full scene featuring the song below. So crank up the volume and listen to Adele Dazeem Idina Menzel belt out those notes.

Into The Unknown Scene – Frozen II

I still haven’t seen Frozen II, so I don’t really know the context for this scene. But ultimately, this scene is all about giving Idina Menzel another big, show-stopping number. And you know what – it’s very good! This may be a controversial statement, but let me tell ‘ya – that Idina Menzel can carry a tune. Is it as good as “Let It Go”? Will it usurp that song as the big Disney number that kids sing incessantly? Time will tell.

When asked which song is harder to sing, Menzel said: “It’s probably ‘Into the Unknown’ because it’s not in my body and in my voice yet. I haven’t sung it a lot. In the studio is one thing. That was the same with ‘Let It Go’. Once I go on tour and I’m singing it every day, it starts to get in me and I can sing it. It’s probably ‘Into the Unknown’ right now ’cause it’s a little bit of the unknown for me.”

Frozen II, featuring the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, and Rachel Matthews, is now playing in theaters everywhere.