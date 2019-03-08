Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the most refreshing superhero movies in years, and now you can watch it from home. The animated flick is now available digitally, and will arrive on Blu-ray in the coming weeks. In celebration of that, a new Into the Spider-Verse featurette from the home video release highlights the fresh approach the film took to the Spider-Man mythos. Watch it below,

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Featurette

What you see above is a snippet of a longer featurette included on the Into the Spider-Verse home release. I’ve been a little burnt-out on superhero movies lately, but I was blown-away by Spider-Verse. It was exciting, and bold, and innovative – exactly what the genre needed. Part of that freshness came from the approach towards the characters. Rather than just focusing on the same people we’ve seen in the many, many Spider-Man films that came before, Into the Spider-Verse introduces a whole new world of spider-people, starting with teenager Miles Morales.

I’m exciting to revisit the movie on Blu-ray when it arrives on March 19. Here is a full list of features included on the release. In addition to that, you can check out some cool concept art below.

Bonus Materials Include:

We Are Spider-Man : Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask.

