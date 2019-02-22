One of last year’s best films, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is swinging onto digital and Blu-ray soon. It brings with it several deleted scenes, including one you can watch below. In the scene, Jake Johnson‘s Peter B. Parker tries once again to offer some heartfelt advice to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Peter still hasn’t mastered the whole “mentor” thing yet, but the advice he offers is surprisingly good. Watch the Into the Spider-Verse deleted scene below.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Deleted Scene

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

The above deleted scene (via io9) comes right after Peter B. Parker and Miles Morales first encounter all the other spider-people from alternate dimensions. Miles quickly learns that the other spider-folk have great control over their many superpowers, but he himself is completely out of his depth. It leads to a distraught Miles sulking off to be alone. That all happens in the theatrical release, too, but here the scene keeps going. Peter follows Miles up to a billboard and tries to give him a heart-to-heart talk. Miles laments the fact that he feels overwhelmed at the idea of “saving the world”, which leads Peter to offer some actual good advice: don’t think about saving the world, think about saving just one person you care about.

That deleted moment is one of several that will be included on the upcoming home media release. As previously reported, there are over 10 minutes of fully animated deleted scenes from the film – something rare for animated films. But rather than just include the deleted scenes as individual bonus features, the Spider-Verse Blu-ray will feature something called “Alternate Universe Mode”, described as an “all-new viewing experience” that will enable viewers to “discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide.”

Here’s a full list of features included on the Blu-ray and digital release:

We Are Spider-Man : Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask.

Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask. Spider-Verse: A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the artform as they discuss their journey.

The Ultimate Comics Cast: Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life.

Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life. A Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko: Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man.

Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man. The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge: The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all!

The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all! Designing Cinematic Comics Characters: A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character. Heroes & Hams: Meet the amazing Spider-people of the Spider-Verse. Scorpions and Scoundrels: Explore the classic villains who wreak havoc on the Spider-Verse.

A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character.

Alternate Universe Mode: In this all-new viewing experience, discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide.

In this all-new viewing experience, discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide. 2 Lyric Videos “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee “Familia” by Nicki Minaj & Anuel AA (feat. Bantu)

All-New Original Short “Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham” It’s another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives on Digital February 26, and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD March 19.