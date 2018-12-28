Hulu and Blumhouse’s holiday-horror film series Into the Dark continues today with New Year, New You, a New Year’s Eve-themed tale of terror from director Sophia Takal. In honor of the film hitting Hulu today (just in time for New Year’s weekend), we have two exclusive Into the Dark clips that go behind the scenes of New Year, New You.

Into the Dark Clip: Director Featurette

In New Year, New You, a group of women who have been friends since high school gather together to ring in the new year. They invite an old classmate they haven’t seen in some time, primarily because she went off and became an internet celebrity, pushing self-hep products online. They assume the old friend won’t even show up – but she does. The evening starts off pleasant enough, but soon, things take a very dark turn (as the Into the Dark title suggests).

New Year, New You is helmed by Sophia Takal, the filmmaker behind the fantastic, disturbing 2016 horror film Always Shine. Takal is a director worth paying attention to, and the more she dabbles in the horror genre, the better off the genre will be. In the exclusive behind the scenes clip above, Takal talks about her approach to the story. She wanted to make sure the film was character and actor driven, and took the time to talk with each of the lead actresses about finding similarities between themselves, and the characters they’re playing.

Takal also took care to make sure things were as cinematic as possible, primarily because New Year, New You is set almost entirely in one location, which could’ve easily grown boring. The clip also features an interview with New You, New Year star Suki Waterhouse, who discusses her first meeting with Takal.

Into the Dark Clip: Sophia Takal

In this second clip, Takal talks about the film itself, and the horror genre. The director calls New Year, New You a “darkly comic tale of the aspirational self-care movement” and adds that the movie shows how “social media engenders cutthroat competition between people.” When it comes to horror as a genre, Takal is a fan of horror movies that use the genre to look at something critically – citing Get Out as an example.

New Year, New You, starring Suki Waterhouse(The Bad Batch, Assassination Nation), Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, Barry), and Melissa Bergland (Winners & Losers), is now streaming on Hulu.