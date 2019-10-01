The footage released for Terminator: Dark Fate so far has been a tad underwhelming, but that’s about to change. A new international Terminator: Dark Fate trailer is loaded with new footage, and it gives us a much better idea of how action-packed and intense the movie is going to be. While the Terminator franchise as a whole has been lackluster after Terminator 2, Dark Fate might deliver. Watch the latest trailer below and see for yourself.

International Terminator Dark Fate Trailer

There’s still some clunkiness here – Linda Hamilton saying, “My name is Sarah Connor, and I hunt Terminators!” is pretty dumb. But I’ll admit it: this is a good trailer. The action looks solid, and Mackenzie Davis looks like she’s going to kick all sorts of ass. Maybe bringing James Cameron back really is the key to making this all work. Of course, I’d be a lot more excited if Cameron were directing, but he’s just producing. Directorial duties fall to Tim Miller, the guy who helmed the first Deadpool.

In Terminator: Dark Fate, “When Skynet sends a powerful new Terminator from the future in order to terminate Dani Ramos, a hybrid cyborg human and her friends, Sarah Connor teams up with the original T-800 Terminator to fight the new threat and save the future once and for all.” Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta star, with a story by James Cameron & Charles Eglee & Josh Friedman & David Goyer & Justin Rhodes, and a screenplay by David Goyer & Justin Rhodes and Billy Ray.

Dark Fate has an uphill battle. After Terminator 2, the Terminator franchise took a nosedive. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines is more entertaining than people give it credit for, but everything after it – especially Terminator Genisys – has been a total bust. Will Dark Fate change things for the better? Anything is possible. It’s certainly cool to have Linda Hamilton back, so there’s that.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1, 2019.