‘Inside Job’: Release Date, Cast, and More

Farfetched conspiracies are all around us, and the Netflix animated comedy series Inside Job has taken those conspiracies and created a show around them. How does the show take wacky conspiracies and use them to crack jokes? When will it air? Do I have to worry about 5G giving me the coronavirus before then? Read on to find out the details.

Inside Job Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Inside Job is a Netflix original animated series. That means you can watch it on Netflix! You can’t watch it on Netflix, however, until October 22, 2021.

What Is Inside Job?

Inside Job is an animated comedy series that pretends there’s a secret organization called Deep State responsible for all those crazy conspiracy theories your weird uncle sends you memes about. The organization is…not very organized and includes humans and non-human employees like a lizard person and a sentient mushroom.

Inside Job Synopsis

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for Inside Job:

Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father, her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

Inside Job Director, Crew, and More

Gravity Falls and Disenchantment alum Shion Takeuchi created the show and it’s executive produced by Alex Hirsch. Alisha Brophy and Scott Miles are staff writers on the show. Marc Schmidt is sound designer and Brad Hamilton is credited as the music editor.

Inside Job Cast

Cloverfield actor Lizzy Caplan plays the frazzled Reagan Ridley. Christian Slater plays Reagan’s father, Rand. Other members of the cast include Clark Duke (Brett Hand) Andrew Daly (JR Scheimpough), Bobby Lee (Dr. Andre), John DiMaggio (Glenn Dolphman), Tisha Campbell (Gigi), and Brett Gelman (Magic Myc, a psychic mushroom creature).