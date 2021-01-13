‘Insecure’ to End With Season 5 on HBO

Issa Rae‘s Emmy-winning series is coming to an end. Insecure, which Rae created and stars in, is set to conclude with its upcoming fifth season on HBO, set to air sometime later this year.

HBO announced that the upcoming fifth season of Insecure will be its last season. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming made the announcement in a statement:

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy. The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for INSECURE and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Rae also shared the news on Twitter, writing that she’s “very excited to film our fifth and final season!” She continued, “We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of HBO. See y’all soon!”

In a statement to Deadline, Rae assured that Insecure had run its course and that five seasons was where it was always aiming to end. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience,” she said. “I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen, at least.”

Created by Rae and Larry Wilmore and partially based on Rae’s acclaimed web series Awkward Black Girl, Insecure follows best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they navigate their late 20s in Los Angeles. The series has earned critical acclaim for the four seasons since it debuted on HBO in 2016, winning multiple awards and earning a fair few nominations from the Emmys, Golden Globes, and more. Rae also executive produces alongside Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

The new season “will continue to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives,” per the press release.

The fifth and final season of Insecure is scheduled to begin production later this month and is set to debut on HBO later this year.