The third season of the animated anthology series Infinity Train will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. The series originated on Cartoon Network, but now you can catch the first two seasons on HBO Max before season 3’s arrival sometime this summer. The series is set on a mysterious train with an endless number of cars, each one its own universe.

HBO hasn’t made the premiere date official yet, but you can catch the all-new season of Infinity Train on HBO Max sometime this summer – which could imply it’s dropping very soon, since we’re already in the midst of summer.

“Infinity Train takes us on a mystery adventure of resolution and growth that we love to experience,” said Billy Wee, SVP Original Animation, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to work on this project with Owen to continue this fantastical journey and tell a classic story about inner-strength and determination in a new and exciting way.”

Series creator Owen Dennis added: “I’m really excited for fans to see Book 3! The story this time is… I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s definitely something fans are gonna flip over! When we started working on Infinity Train, I couldn’t have imagined where it would take us, but thanks to our loyal and vocal fanbase, we get to continue on this amazing ride.”

Each season of the anthology series is referred to as a “Book,” making season 3 also Book 3. Book 1 followed “a precocious young girl named Tulip on a mystery adventure that finds her on a train full of infinite worlds going against all odds to find her way back home.” Book 2 focused on “Mirror Tulip, an escaped reflection from the mirror world. Themes of identity, friendship, and peer pressure arise while she and new friend Jesse, find themselves on the run.” Here’s the synopsis for Book 3:

Grace and Simon are the leaders of the Apex, an anarchic group of kids on a mysterious train. During one of their destructive missions, Grace and Simon get separated from the rest of the Apex and must find their way back. As the duo navigate through the myriad worlds of the train, they meet Hazel, an optimistic young girl, and Tuba, her gentle gorilla companion. Will Grace and Simon find new inspiration in Hazel’s innocence, or will the ways of the Apex recruit yet another aboard the train?

You can also check out a poster for Book 3 below.