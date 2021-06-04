If this Infinite trailer is the first you’re hearing of the Mark Wahlberg-starring action movie, you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was a Paramount+ Original, as it’s billed as. But just as Wahlberg’s action hero gets reincarnated in Infinite, so does this former theatrical release get rebranded as a Paramount+ Original. Watch the final Infinite trailer below.

Infinite Trailer

Mark Wahlberg jumps a motorcycle off a cliff onto a plane and recites some wooden pieces of dialogue in Infinite, an action film that reunites the action star with director Antoine Fuqua after 2007’s Shooter. But despite some of the line deliveries by Walhberg sounding an awful lot like his infamous line in The Happening, Infinite has a wild premise and some charismatic supporting stars to make up for the gap. There’s Chiwetel Ejiofor, chewing up the scenery with a weird accent. And of course, there’s our favorite weirdo star Jason Mantzoukas, making his second action movie appearance after John Wick 3: Parabellum. Also starring in the movie are Sophie Cookson, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Dylan O’Brien.

Infinite is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, which follows a group of people with the ability to remember their past lives and experiences. Fuqua directs the screen story by Todd Stein and screenplay by Ian Shorr. Infinite is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Stephen Levinson, and Mark Wahlberg himself. Executive producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An.

Here is the synopsis for Infinite:

For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

Infinite will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on June 10, 2021.