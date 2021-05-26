Paramount wants Paramount+ to be the next big thing in streaming services, and they already have ambitious plans to release movies exclusively to Paramount+, or premiere them on Paramount+ not too long after they hit theaters. The latest title to get the “straight to Paramount+” treatment Infinite, a sci-fi film directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Mark Wahlberg.

Today, Paramount announced that Infinite, a new Mark Wahlberg movie helmed by Antoine Fuqua, is headed right to Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10. The film is described as “a high-octane sci-fi action film that delves into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future.” The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien, and honestly, the most exciting cast member here – in my humble opinion – is Jason Mantzoukas.

Infinite is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, and has a screen story by Todd Stein and a screenplay by Ian Shorr. Here’s a synopsis:

For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

Infinite was once intended as a theatrical release, but plans have changed as Paramount attempts to build up its streaming service. By 2022, Paramount+ has plans to release one original movie every single week. In addition to that, Paramount films that do go to theaters – like the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick – will land on Paramount+ just 45 days after they hit theaters.