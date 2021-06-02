Dr. Henry Jones better dust off his fedora, because filming on Indiana Jones 5 starts next week in the United Kingdom. The fifth installment in the adventure franchise brings back Harrison Ford one last time to play the whip-cracking archeologist, and a new report reveals that production on the James Mangold-directed film is set to start up as soon as next week.

Deadline broke the news, reporting “filming is imminent on the currently untitled fifth installment in the beloved Lucasfilm (now Disney) franchise and we hear cameras will roll from next week at Pinewood and at other locations in the UK,” adding that Harrison Ford was spotted “near UK studio Pinewood.” Ford will return to play the title character one last time, leading a cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

While Ford is back, and so is franchise composer John Williams, this will be the first Indiana Jones movie not directed by Steven Spielberg. Spielberg is still on board as a very hands-on producer, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. But the director’s chair will be occupied by James Mangold, director of Logan, Ford v. Ferrari, and more. Mangold also co-wrote the script with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

We still don’t have any plot details, and while one of the filming locations is Bamburgh Castle, that doesn’t tell us much. That said, fans of the franchise will no doubt remember that one of the original ideas for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade involved Indy investigating a haunted castle. Now, I’m not saying that just because the new film is shooting in a castle it means the franchise is going to bring back this abandoned plotline, but you can go ahead and speculate wildly if you want to. Have fun.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to open July 29, 2022.