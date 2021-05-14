Let’s take a break from announcing Knives Out 2 casting to announce some Indiana Jones 5 casting, shall we? The James Mangold-directed sequel already has Harrison Ford (naturally), Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen on board, and now Boyd Holbrook (who worked with Mangold on Logan) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident, Black Panther) have joined the cast as well. The latest installment in the adventure series is expected to start filming this summer.

Indiana Jones 5 is continuing to assemble its cast, with Deadline breaking the news that Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson have signed on to the film. Holbrook worked with Mangold on Logan and appeared in The Predator. Wilson has worked on the TV series The Resident, and had a brief role in Black Panther. We don’t know who Holbrook or Wilson are playing just yet in Indy 5, though. Nor do we really know what the film is about. It’s safe to assume that Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones will once again be on some sort of globe-trotting adventure, but beyond that, your guess is as good as mine. My only hope is that he’s chasing after some sort of religious artifact, because those tend to make for the best Indiana Jones adventures.

Holbrook and Wilson join the previously-announced Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Thomas Kretschmann, with Harrison Ford returning to play Indy one final time. While Ford is back, this will be the first Indiana Jones movie not directed by Steven Spielberg – he handed directorial duties over to James Mangold. However, Spielberg is said to be very much involved with the production. He’ll be serving as a producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams, who provided the music for the previous four Indiana Jones movies, will be back as well.

I like Mangold as a filmmaker, but I’ll always be a little sad that Spielberg didn’t direct the final Indiana Jones movie (assuming this is the final Indiana Jones movie) himself. While I know George Lucas played a large part in the previous movies, the franchise has always felt like Spielberg’s and Spielberg’s alone. Still, I’m curious to see what Mangold does here.

The filmmaker is working with a script that he wrote alongside Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. At various points, David Koepp, Jonathan Kasdan, and Dan Fogelman were all tasked with writing the film before Mangold and the Butterworths came on board. If all goes according to plan, Indiana Jones 5 will start filming this summer. It’s currently slated to arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022.