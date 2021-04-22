Thomas Kretschmann, the German actor who played Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron, is the latest actor to join the Indiana Jones 5 cast.

Harrison Ford is back wearing the fedora and wielding the whip one last time, and he’ll be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale, Hannibal) with John Williams providing the score and James Mangold (Logan) sitting in the director’s chair for the first time in the history of the franchise.

The Wrap reports that Kretschmann has joined the highly anticipated action-adventure sequel in an “undisclosed role.” Considering Kretschmann is German and the character of Indiana Jones has faced off against Nazis in every odd movie in the franchise so far, it would be easy to jump to the conclusion that the actor is playing a new Nazi baddie in this movie, but there’s no evidence of that (yet). For now, we’re left to speculate without even knowing anything about when or where the new movie will take place – although Mangold may have previously hinted that at least part of the movie could take place in 1960s New York City.

David Koepp (Jurassic Park) and Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) wrote earlier drafts of the script, but the director recently confirmed that the latest drafts were written by Mangold and the writing team of Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, with whom he previously collaborated on the Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari. Steven Spielberg, who directed every previous entry in the Indiana Jones franchise, vacated the director’s chair for this final Harrison Ford-led entry but will still serve as a producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

Kretschmann played the eyepatch-wearing villain Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron, although I won’t pretend that he made much of an impact in that role. You may also remember him as the boat captain from Peter Jackson’s 2005 adaptation of King Kong, as Wassner in the submarine movie U-571, as Damaskinos in Blade II, or from his appearances in 24, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Wanted, Valkyrie, and Westworld. Your kids or younger siblings may know him best from his voice work in Pixar’s Cars 2, where he played the character of Professor Z.