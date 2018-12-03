The Annie Awards Nominations are in, and Incredibles 2 is cleaning up. This year’s awards, which are presented by the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association to recognize excellence in animation in film and television, have singled out Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet – both Disney properties – with the most nominations. But Isle of Dogs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are in the race as well. See the full list of nominees below.

Having now seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, I can say without question that it’s the best animated film of 2018. Which means awards bodies will probably ignore it in favor of other stuff! Case in point: the Annie Awards just blessed Incredibles 2 with 11 nominations, and Ralph Breaks the Internet with 10. I’m not saying those films are bad and don’t deserve a nomination or a dozen. I’m just saying that Into the Spider-Verse deserves more. Oh, well.

Incredibles 2 nominations include Best Director for Brad Bird, Best Animated Effects, Character Animation, Character Design, Music, Voice Acting for Holly Hunter, Writing for Bird, editorial and storyboarding. Ralph earned nominations for Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, Animated Effects, character Animation, Character Design, Music, Storyboarding, Voice Acting for Sarah Silverman, and Writing for Johnston and Pamela Ribon. These are both big Disney properties, and I would not be surprised to see either of them win.

As for the small screen, animated TV shows to get a nod include BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers and The Venture Brothers (give BoJack all the awards, please). As far as streaming goes, Netflix landed the most nominations, with 26 total. Amazon earned 8. Better pick up the slack, Amazon.

The 46th annual Annie Awards will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019. The full list of nominees is below.

Best Animated Feature

Early Man, Aardman Animations

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios

Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures/Indian Paintbrush/American Empirical Pictures

Ralph Breaks the Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Independent Feature

Ce Magnifique Gâteau!, Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi!, Pedri Animation

MFKZ, Ankama/Studio 4ºC

Mirai, Studio Chizu

Ruben Brandt, Collector, Hungarian National Film Fund

Tito and the Birds, Bits Productions, Split Studio

Best Animated Special Production

Back to the Moon, Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes, HBO / Starburns Industries

The Highway Rat, Magic Light Pictures

Best Animated Short Subject

Grandpa Walrus, Caïmans Productions

Lost & Found, Wabi Sabi Studios

SOLAR WALK, Nørlum

Untravel, Production: Film House Baš ?elik, Serbia Coproduction: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava

Weekends, past lives productions

Best Virtual Reality Production

Age of Sail, Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

BattleScar, AtlasV

Crow: The Legend, Baobab Studios

Mind Palace, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Moss, Polyarc

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Goldfish at the Fair, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My, Bedroom’, Passion Animation Studios

Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot, Illumination

JD.com, ‘Joy and Heron’, Passion Pictures

The Fearless Are Here, Nexus Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Ask the StoryBots, JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Dinotrux: Supercharged, DreamWorks Animation Television

Hey Duggee, Studio AKA

PJ Masks, Frog Box Entertainment One

Tumble Leaf, Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Hilda, Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, DreamWorks Animation Television

Little Big Awesome, Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters, DreamWorks Animation Television

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Big Mouth, Netflix

Bob’s Burgers, 20th Century Fox Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BoJack Horseman, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Human Kind Of, Cartuna, Facebook Watch

The Venture Bros., Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.

Best Student Film

A Blink of An Eye, Kiana Naghshineh

Best Friend, Nicholas Olivieri, Yi Shen, Juliana De Lucca, Varun Nair, David Feliu

Facing It, Sam Gainsborough

Hors Piste, Léo Brunel, Loris Cavalier , Camille Jalabert, Oscar Mallet

Sister, Siqi Song

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda, DreamWorks Animation; FX Artist: Zach Glynn, FX Artist: Chyuan Huang, FX Artist: Michael Losure, FX Artist: K.C. Ong, FX Artist: Alex Timchenko

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nickelodeon Animation Studio; FX Animator: Jeffrey Lai

SuperMansion, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios; VFX Supervisor: Mike Spitzmiller, VFX Lead Artist: Steve Gallant, VFX Artist: Iain Collins, VFX Artist: Daniel Craven, VFX Artist: Lynda Rollins

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters, DreamWorks Animation Television; Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones, Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou, Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang

Watership Down, 42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix; VFX Supervisor: Philip Child, CG Supervisor: Nilesh Sardesai

Animated Effects in an an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones, Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett, Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett, Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew, 3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sony Pictures Animation; FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting, FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba, FX Animator: Spencer Lueders, FX Animator: Joe Pepper, FX Animator: Sam Rickles

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone, Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin, Effects Artist: Jason Johnston, Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix, Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost

Next Gen, Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix; Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki, Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez, Effects Lead: Marie Tollec, Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni, Effects Lead: Peter DeMund, Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail, Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures; Character Animator: Sikand Srinivas, Character: All

Back to the Moon, Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios; Lead Animator: Lucas Vigroux Character: All

Hilda, Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks; Character Animator: Scott Lewis, Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Walt Disney Television Animation; Character Animator: Juliane Martin, Character: Eugene, Rapunzel, Cassandra

Tumble Leaf, Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment; Character Animator: Dan MacKenzie, Character: Multiple

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia, Characters: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studio; Animator: Lance Fite Character: All Characters

Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Lead Animator: Jason Stalman Characters: Chief and Nutmeg

Ralph Breaks the Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Animator: Vitor Vilela Characters: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo’s Mom

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Animator: David Han Character: Multiple

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel; Animation Supervisor: Paul Story, Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo Kintombo, Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema, Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae Su’a, Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin

Christopher Robin, Walt Disney Pictures; Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver, Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban, Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia, Modeller: Claire Blustin, Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Pictures; Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo

Paddington 2, StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd; Animation Director: Pablo Grillo, Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban

Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy, Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis, Lead Animator: Liam Russell

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Walt Disney Studios; Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey, Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley, Animation Lead: Allison Orr, Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap, Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao

Character Animation in a Video Game

God of War, Santa Monica Studio; Lead Animator: Erica Pinto Character: All characters in cinematics, Lead Animator: Mehdi Yssef Character: All characters in gameplay, Lead Animator: Bruno Velazquez Character: All characters

GRIS, Nomada Studio; Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game), Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia Character:

Gris (Cinematics), Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Sombra

Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac Games; Lead Animator: Bobby Coddington, Character: Spider-Man

Moss, Polyarc; Lead Animator: Richard Lico, Character: Quill

Shadow of The Tomb Raider, Square Enix; Lead Animator: David Hubert Character: All cinematic characters, Character Animator: Jacob Gardner, Character: All cinematic characters, Character Animator: Giovanni Spinelli, Character: All cinematic characters, Character Animator:, Marco Foglia Character:, All cinematic characters, Character Animator: Jean-Philippe Chaurette, Character: All gameplay characters

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail, Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures; Character Designer: Bruno Mangyoku, Character: various characters

Niko and the Sword of Light, Amazon Studios; Character Designer: Jim Bryson, Character: Niko, Lyra, Nar Est, Breadtroll, Cutie Pootie,

Combo Plate Vendor, Windcrag

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Walt Disney Television Animation; Character Designer: Amanda Jolly Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, DreamWorks Animation Television; Art Director: Chris Mitchell Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, DreamWorks Animation Television; Character Designer: Keiko Murayama

Character: Baby Natasha, Baby Boris, Grandwinkle, Mayor Grundstrom, Boris’ Gang, Gang

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Character Art Director: Matt Nolte Character: All Characters

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios; Lead Character Designer: James Woods, Character: Animated Cast

Next Gen, Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix; Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay, Character: Multiple

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Art Director – Characters: Ami Thompson, Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley, Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser, Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy, Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Shiyoon Kim, Characters: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson

Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Ask the StoryBots, JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix; Director: Evan Spiridellis

Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Television Animation; Director: Eddie Trigueros

Niko and the Sword of Light, Amazon Studios; Director: Sung Jin Ahn

SuperMansion, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios; Director: Nick Simotas

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, DreamWorks Animation Television; Director: Guillermo del Toro, Director: Rodrigo Blaas

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Director: Nick Park

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sony Pictures Animation; Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Director: Brad Bird

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Rich Moore, Director: Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Director: Bob Persichetti, Director: Rodney Rothman, Director: Peter Ramsey

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Back to the Moon, Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios; Composer: Mathieu Alvado

Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Television Animation; Composer: Christopher Willis

Elena of Avalor, Disney Television Animation; Composer: Tony Morales, Composer/Lyricist: John Kavanaugh, Lyricist: Craig Gerber, Lyricist: Silvia Olivas, Lyricist: Rachel Ruderman

Tangled: The Series, Walt Disney Television Animation; Composer: Alan Menken, Lyricist: Glenn Slater, Composer: Kevin Kliesch

The Tom and Jerry Show, Warner Bros. Animation; Composer: Vivek Maddala

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Illumination; Composer: Danny Elfman, Lyricist: Tyler, The Creator

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Composer/Lyricist: Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer/Lyricist: Tom Howe, Composer: Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer: Tom Howe

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Michael Giacchino

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Henry Jackman, Composer: Alan Menken, Lyricist: Phil Johnston, Lyricist: Tom MacDougall, Composer/Lyricist: Dan Reynolds

Smallfoot, Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group; Composer: Heitor Pereira, Composer/Lyricist: Karey Kirkpatrick, Composer/Lyricist: Wayne Kirkpatrick

Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail, Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures; Production Design: Céline Desrumaux; Production Design: Jasmin Lai

Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Television Animation; Production Design: Justin Martin

Little Big Awesome, Amazon Studios; Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director, Production Design: Howard Chen, Background Layout Production Design: Ivan Louey, Background Layout Supervisor, Production Design: Crystal Yoori Son, Background Paint

Niko and the Sword of Light, Amazon Studios; Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director, Production Design: Bobby Walker, Background Paint, Production Design: Michelle Rhee, Background Layout, Production Design: Richard Chang, Background Paint, Production Design: Joseph Martinez, Background Layout

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, DreamWorks Animation Television; Production Design: Chris Mitchell, Production Design: Chris Turnham, Production Design: Tor Anut, Production Design: DanBob Thompson, Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Production Design: Matt Perry, Production Design: Richard Edmunds

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sony Pictures Animation; Production Design: Scott Wills

Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Production Design: Adam Stockhausen, Production Design: Paul Harrod

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios; Production Design: Jeff Turley

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Production Design: Justin K. Thompson

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Ben 10, Cartoon Network Studios; Storyboard Artist: Will Patrick

Big Hero 6: The Series, Walt Disney Television Animation; Storyboard Artist: Trey Buongiorno

Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Television Animation; Storyboard Artist: Ramirez Ramos Alonso

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Storyboard Artist: Kevin Molina-Ortiz

Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Walt Disney Television Animation; Storyboard Artist: Sabrina Cotugno

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Illumination; Storyboard Artist: Habib Louati

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios, Storyboard Artist: Bobby Alcid Rubio

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios; Storyboard Artist: Ovi Nedelcu

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Storyboard Artist: Michael Herrera

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

BoJack Horseman, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Voice Actor: Will Arnett Character: BoJack

F Is for Family, Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television for Netflix; Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry Character: Maureen, Bridget, Phillip, Nurse Beatrice, Scott, Ken

Pete the Cat, Amazon Studios, Alcon Television Group, LLC; Actor: Juliette Donenfeld Character: Sally Squirrel

Skylanders Academy, Activision Blizzard Studios; Voice Actor: Patrick Warburton Character: Captain Flynn

Unikitty, Warner Bros. Animation; Voice actor: Tara Strong Character: Princess Unikitty

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Voice Actor: Eddie Redmayne Character: Dug

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios, Voice Actor: Holly Hunter Character: Helen Parr / Elastigirl

Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Voice Actor: Bryan Cranston Character: Chief

Next Gen, Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix; Voice Actor: Charlyne Yi Character: Mai

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Voice Actor: Sarah Silverman Character: Vanellope

Von Schweetz

Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Big Mouth, Netflix; Writer: Emily Altman

Craig of the Creek, Cartoon Network Studios; Story By: Matt Burnett, Story By: Ben Levin, Story By: Shauna McGarry, Story By: Jeff Trammell, Story By: Tiffany Ford

Hilda, Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks; Writer: Stephanie Simpson

Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Walt Disney Television Animation; Writer: Dominic Bisignano, Writer: Aaron Hammersley, Writer: Amy Higgins, Writer: John Infantino, Writer: Daron Nefcy

We Bare Bears, Cartoon Network Animation Studios; Writer: Mikey Heller, Story By: Sang Yup Lee, Story By: Louie Zong

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Brad Bird

Mirai, Studio Chizu; Writer: Mamoru Hosoda, Story By: Mamoru Hosoda, Writer: Stephanie Sheh

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Phil Johnston, Writer: Pamela Ribon

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Writer: Phil Lord, Writer: Rodney Rothman

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, Warner Bros. Animation; Writer: Michael Jelenic; Writer: Aaron Horvath

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Big Hero 6: The Series, Walt Disney Television Animation; Nominee: Charles Jones, Nominee: Joe Molinari, Nominee: Dao Le, Nominee: Vartan Nazarian, Nominee: David Vazquez

Puppy Dog Pals, Wild Canary Animation / Disney Junior; Nominee: Adam Rickabus

SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Nominee: Estrella Miyakawa Capin, Nominee: Christopher Hink, Nominee: Bob Tomlin, Nominee: Rick Dominicus

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, DreamWorks Animation Television; Nominee: John Laus, Nominee: Graham Fisher

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, DreamWorks Animation Television; Nominee: Steve Downs, Nominee: John Wall, Nominee: Adam Smith, Nominee: Collin Erker

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Illumination; Nominee: Chris Cartagena

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Nominee: Stephen Schaffer, ACE, Nominee: Anthony J. Greenberg, Nominee: Katie Schaefer Bishop

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Nominee: Jeremy Milton, Nominee: Fabienne Rawley, Nominee: Jesse Averna, Nominee: John Wheeler, Nominee: Pace Paulsen

Ruben Brandt, Collector, Hungarian National Film Fund; Nominee: Milorad Krstic, Nominee: Marcell Laszlo, Nominee: Laszlo Wimmer, Nominee: Danijel Daka Milosevic

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Nominee: Bob Fisher, Nominee: Andrew Leviton, Nominee: Vivek Sharma