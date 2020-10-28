Three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba is heading to HBO.

Aduba, who played Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, will be the star of In Treatment, HBO’s therapy drama that is being resurrected after it seemingly ran its course back in 2010. Learn about her new character below.

According to an HBO press release, Aduba has been hired to play Dr. Brooke Lawrence, the lead role of the therapist at the center of this new season. The show is being described as a “reimagining” and will feature “a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Lawrence (Aduba) while she wrestles with her own issues in this half-hour drama series.”

In Treatment is based on an Israeli TV drama series called BeTipul, and several In Treatment episodes reused dialogue practically verbatim from BeTipul. The original iteration of In Treatment starred Gabriel Byrne as a psychologist named Paul Weston who not only had regular meetings with his patients, but also visited psychotherapist Gina Toll, played by Dianne Wiest, every week to deal with his own set of problems. Here’s a trailer:

There were some behind the scenes issues with Byrne during the original show – he essentially gave HBO an ultimatum to move the entire production from New York to Los Angeles or he would walk away, which they agreed to – so it’s not a huge surprise that he is not coming back to be the focal point of this revival. He had his time – let’s explore someone else’s psyche for a while.

Uduba brought such warmth, humor, and humanity to a deeply troubled character in Orange is the New Black, and now she’ll be on the other end of the mental health spectrum. She won two Emmys for her work on that Netflix series, and picked up her third for playing Shirley Chisholm on FX’s Mrs. America earlier this year. Additional cast is supposed to be announced soon, so stay tuned for that.

Rodrigo Garcia developed the original series, but interestingly, he’s not named in the press release and there is no showrunner listed for this iteration. Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein will executive produce, but it’s unclear if one of them will be stepping into the showrunner position or if that role has yet to be hired.

It’s also unclear if this new version of In Treatment will air a new episode five nights a week like the original series did, but the new batch of episodes will begin filming this fall under COVID-19 guidelines and is slated to premiere on HBO sometime in 2021.