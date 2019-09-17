In the Tall Grass, the considerably nasty short story from Stephen King and son Joe Hill, just dropped its first trailer – and what an effective trailer it is. In the best horror tradition, In the Tall Grass takes something innocuous – in this case, an overgrown field – and makes it terrifying. Watch the incredibly creepy In the Tall Grass trailer below.

In the Tall Grass Trailer

Now this is one fine trailer. Creepy, weird, and not too spoilery, it sets up the premise and hints at all the horrible things to come. In In the Tall Grass, “When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found.”

Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Avery Whitted, Will Buie Jr., Rachel Wilson, and Patrick Wilson star, with Splice director Vincenzo Natali at the helm. I’m very curious to see how close this film sticks to the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill, because things get considerably unpleasant as the story unfolds. From the sound of things, the movie is not going to water things down. Speaking with Decider, Natali said: “[The film] contains the most shocking thing in that story—which, if anyone’s read it, they will know exactly what I’m speaking of. We don’t pull punches.”

“Who would think that grass could be frightening?” Natali said when the project was first announced. “Trust Stephen King and Joe Hill to find a way. They have transformed an otherwise innocuous Kansas field into a stage for some of the most disturbing horror fiction I have ever read.”

In the Tall Grass will have its premiere at Fantastic Fest this month, and then arrive on Netflix October 4. Check out the poster below.